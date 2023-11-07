Notice: Spoilers for chapter 1097 of the One Piece manga

Anyone who is up to date with One Piece will know very well that its creator, Eiichiro Oda, is an expert at leaving us clues on almost any page of his manga. From harmless nicknames to details in a character’s traits, anything helps the author to leave clues about what will happen in the future.

In last week’s episode it was revealed to us that Dragon He had been part of the Navy as a young man, but decided to desert after seeing that there was no justice in an organization that supposedly seeks that. Well, it seems that Oda was a scoundrel and left a clear clue about the past of Luffy’s father and Garp’s son.

If we go to the cover art of the chapter 691, we see a character who looks similar to Dragon in a group of Marines. That is to say, in 2012, 11 years ago, Oda already taught us that the leader of the Revolutionaries was part of this organization and few realized it at that time.









Obviously, the theories pointed to a past in the Navy and it seemed like an open secret, but finally Oda, after so many years in silence, confirmed what many had thought for some time. Now, what we would like to know is to know the relationships she had Dragon within the organization, since it could give us clues about the past of Akainu or Aokiji, two of the great villains of the series today.

