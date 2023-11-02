Gege Akutami has completely redesigned the cover of volume #41 of the Dragon Ball manga.

Gege Akutami has been in charge of redesigning the cover of volume #41 of the Dragon Ball manga for the special event, Dragon Ball Super Gallery.

Join the conversation

It’s no secret that Dragon Ball is one of the biggest and most iconic franchises in the manga/anime industry, which has marked the childhood of many for several decadesbecoming a cult anime, which today is highly honored by all types of people, demonstrating that this series has managed to transcend time.

Akira Toriyama’s work has had an enormous impact on the lives of millions of peoplesince this series has served as an influence for some mangakas to decide to lean towards this profession, as is the case of Gege Akutamiwho has declared on several occasions to be a big fan of Dragon Ball.

In fact, Gege Akutami has had the opportunity to join the group of mangakas who have been paying tributes to Dragon Ball through the special Dragon Ball Super Gallery project, as the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen has redesigned the cover of volume #41 of Akira Toriyama’s manga.

Gege Akutami pays tribute to Dragon Ball by redesigning the cover #41 of Akira Toriyama’s manga

Due to the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise An emotional project called “Dragon Ball Super Gallery” has been launched, which brings together several very important mangakas to pay tribute to the legendary work of Akira Toriyama, since each month a specific mangaka is in charge of redesign the cover of the volume corresponding to each monthadding its distinctive touch.

In this opportunity, It was Gege Akutami’s turnwho has redesigned the cover of volume #41 of the Dragon Ball mangaadding his own style, which has been very notable in this new illustration that generates a lot of nostalgia in the followers of this iconic franchise that is very loved inside and outside the manga/anime industry.

Gege Akutami has completely redesigned the cover of volume #41 of the mangagiving it the distinctive touch that characterizes this mangaka, as he has illustrated Gotenks provocando a Majin Buu and in front of said sketch is Piccolo, dismayed by the Saiyan’s attitudes, reliving one of the most hilarious moments of the franchise, a typical detail of this mangaka who usually adds a lot of comedy and humor in his panels.

Unlike the original cover of volume #41 of the Dragon Ball manga which showed shots of several of the franchise’s characters, Akutami decided to take things to another level and make a total redesign of this illustration, which has generated all kinds of opinions within the fandom, since some seem to like the mangaka’s work, while others totally disagree with this illustration, since it does not preserve anything of the original .

It should be noted that among the mangakas who have participated in this special project are Yuki Tabata, creator of Black Cloverwho redesigned the cover of volume #40 of the manga and Boichi, creador de Dr. Stonewho was in charge of reinterpreting the cover of volume #26 of Dragon Ball, both left their mark and unique style in each of these magnificent illustrations that pay tribute to the legendary work of Akira Toriyama.

Without a doubt, Dragon Ball Super Gallery is a very emotional and special project that pays tribute in a unique way to the legendary work of Akira Toriyamareliving every moment that this work has left over the years, since there are almost 4 decades of surprising adventures of Goku and company, which have been recorded in the collective imagination.

On the other hand, The Dragon Ball franchise never stops surprising fanssince a new anime called Dragon Ball Daima has recently been announced, which will bring new never-before-seen adventures of Goku and company, further enhancing the legacy of this legendary work.

Join the conversation