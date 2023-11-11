Gege Akutami has explained the true message he tried to convey in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Through an interview, Gege Akutami has explained the true message of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Join the conversation

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular and acclaimed series of the momentsince the controversial work of Gege Akutami has been characterized by presenting all kinds of explicit scenes full of brutal violence that have been one of the distinctive features that it has separated this story from the typical Shonensince the dark and somber premise that the mangaka has developed has ensured great success.

In addition, The plot of Jujutsu Kaisen is full of many elements that have made it very strikingsince sorcery and cursed weapons have been objects of great interest, since the mangaka has known how to use and adapt every resource at his disposal in a sublime way, telling a very captivating story that addresses different metaphors in a very insightful way.

And the recent arc of the anime has been a great example of this, since, from beginning to end, Jujutsu Kaisen has included a great message that could have several interpretationswhich, through an interview the mangaka explainedletting us know what he wanted to convey with the premise of his fascinating story.

Gege Akutami explains what the true message of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is

Jujutsu Kaisen has had a very interesting development, since After its first season this series took an unusual approachfocusing on telling the story of Yuta Okkotsu a través de Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Likewise, the second season instead of returning to the present day and developing Yuji, Megumi and Nobara, decided to explore Gojo’s past in the Star Vessel arc before moving on to Shibuya, demonstrating the unique treatment that Akutami has given to the history.

De hecho, Jujutsu Kaisen ha including several very interesting elements that have given greater depth to the plot, which has been full of enigmas and very unexpected moments. However, like every mangaka, Akutami has been responsible for transmitting a message by exploring each arc of the series, which many have interpreted in various ways.

However, the mangaka himself has decided to explain the true message of the mangasince the arcs that have been addressed are crucial to understand the premise that Akutami has tried to convey in its history. Likewise, through a recent interview this artist explained this detail, of which the user called raeinbows shared a fragment of it, revealing the mangaka’s explanation.

The message of Jujutsu Kaisen according to Gege Akutami. What do you think? How well does he incorporate into the story?

byu/raeinbows inJuJutsuKaisen

Gege Akutami explains that the true message of Jujutsu Kaisenstating that the vision of good and evil in the series can be interpretive, since no one has the final truth, both the “good” and “bad” characters. Well, although some seek to kill the hero out of pure selfishness, other individuals they pursue their own goalsguided by their convictions.

Akutami’s message clearly indicates that the characters in the series on both sides pursue their own goalsbased on their ethics, which makes the actions of many of the sorcerers in the series more understandable.

Notably This work has shown the different nuances and motivations of each of the sorcerers and curses who come to life in the series, as they have a very marked personality and determination that the mangaka has tried to convey in an exceptional way, which is why this message is effectively incorporated into the story, being a very successful premise that has accompanied each event of Jujutsu Kaisen.

A clear example of this message is Suguru Geto’s motivations, which made him become a villain, since He had a deep contempt for humansconsidering them inferior beings, this being a personal fight that this controversial sorcerer tried to carry out, so The message that Akutami included in the work faithfully adheres to each of the actions of its characters.

Without a doubt, Akutami has done a splendid job of trying to convey this message in his work.since it has been captured in an exceptional way in each personality and action of each of the characters in the series, who have clearly proven to be guided by their own objectives and ethics at all times.

Join the conversation