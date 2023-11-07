Scott Cawthon, creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s, shares his experiences in theaters and anticipates the future of the saga

Scott Cawthon, el genius behind Five Nights at Freddy’s, ventured on an incognito mission, to feel first-hand the euphoria that his cinematographic creation unleashed in the dark theaters of the opening weekend. Like another spectator, with false glasses and beard, plunged into the crowdseeking that pure connection with fans who, unknowingly, were one seat away from their idol.

An unexpected box office hit

While the professional reviews were divided, the public responded with applause and ovations, catapulting the film to be the best premiere from Blumhouse and the most successful directed by a woman in the horror genre. With $152 million already in the bag, the world is wondering: will a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel be coming?

The cinemas became a meeting point for the community, some arriving dressed as their favorite characters. Cawthon, excited, shared these anecdotes with a smile. At a function, a young woman dressed as Toy Chica, next to her boyfriend, almost discovers her identity. “That looks like Scott Cawthon,” she whispered, while he, entertained, thought about the truths that coexist in “he’s old.”

Each function, each reaction was a new chapter in Cawthon’s experience. From teenagers joking to fans turning away (hopefully not because of the smell), each room was a reflection of the phenomenon that he had created. And in a show of humility, he acknowledged the criticism, promising attention and consideration for the future.

The future after success

With the curtain fallen on the weekend, the pieces are lining up for more nights at Freddy’s. The cast, with contracts already signed for more films, and Cawthon attentive to comments, leaves little room for doubt: there will be more terror in the hallways from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Los numbers are clear, and Hollywood, emerging from strikes and walkouts, sees Five Nights at Freddy’s as a winning formula. Emma Tammi, the director, is already considering the possibility of directing again, while the fans, with a 88% score under your beltthey wait anxiously.

The road is paved for possessed animatronics and their macabre adventures. come back to the big screen. With the books and games intertwining generations, Five Nights at Freddy’s is more than a series of scares; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has marked its followers, and that will continue to do so, both on gaming and movie screens.

The impact of the Freddy’s universe beyond the big screen

The rise Five Nights at Freddy’s is not limited to its recent cinematic conquest. From its humble beginnings in 2014 as horror video gamethe mastermind behind this franchise, Scott Cawthon, has spun a web of mystery and suspense that has captured a global audience. The singularity of its playable proposal, where players must survive terrifying night surveillance in a pizzeria populated by possessed animatronics, catapulted the game to viral success. This proved to be just the beginning, as Cawthon expanded his universe through sequels that further explored its rich lore and enigmatic characters.

The narrative spread beyond the screens, invading the world of literature with a series of books that delve into the mysteries and mythology behind Freddy Fazbear and company. These books have been fundamental in developing a base of fans multigeneracional, demonstrating that the franchise has the versatility to transcend media and formats. Cawthon’s ability to maintain a thematic coherence through these various channels has been crucial to the establishment of Five Nights at Freddy’s as a cultural icon in the world of geek entertainment. With each game and book, fans delve deeper into the dark corridors of Freddy’s universe, anticipating each new revelation with fervent excitement.