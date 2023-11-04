On the website we already offered you the first box office data and how it had broken a record for the Super Mario movie, as well as more incredible figures and more records, and now there is more data. You already know that it has been a while since the launch of its full trailer and now we have news after knowing how to watch FNAF in streaming. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie.

It has already been released and now its creator has spoken about this overwhelming success. Scott Cawthon, the game’s creator, has now admitted to attending incognito screenings and having fun encounters with fans.

In a meeting with IGN, thanked everyone for their support y claims to be excited for the positive response. Cawthon shared anecdotes about his experience, including interactions with costumed fans and the excitement of hearing from the audience. cheer and clap during the movie. The success exceeded “their wildest expectations” and has promised to continue paying attention to the comments and criticism of this film.

Remember that the official Instagram account of Peacocktogether with Blumhouse Productions, announced that the film would be released on October 27, 2023. Now all you have to do is enjoy it!

What do you think? We will remain attentive to more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

Via.