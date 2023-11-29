Interesting statements for Earthbound fans, you will surely be interested in this news that we bring you. Certainly curious words.

Mother / Earthbound

We have been able to learn words about why it was not located Mother 3 from its creator. The creator of Mother 3, Shigesato Itoihas expressed his interest in a localization of the West game in a recent documentary, but makes it clear that he considers the project part of his past.

Although has spoken to Nintendo about a possible translation, he himself is not willing to resume work. The statements suggest that responsibility for localization falls primarily on Nintendo, something that has also been supported by other development and company figures. Despite Itoi’s refusal to get involved again, he seems happy with his work and recognizes the dedication of the Earthbound series’ passionate community of fans.

“I’ve talked to Nintendo about this before,” he says. “Apparently They were offered the offer to use the translation, but they said it wasn’t as simple as that. I think it would be really interesting if they accepted the offer. It would be difficult to make something like, say, a car with fans, but if you did it with software, I think there would be a chance to do something that would be better than what the company could have done on its own.”

“In general, when I finish something, I finish it forever,” he continues. “You can’t give up on projects you’re in the middle of, but when you end something, it’s better to just leave it.”

