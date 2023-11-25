Dave Filoni talks about what’s next for Baylan Skoll’s character.

Ray Stevenson has given an unforgettable role playing Baylan Skoll.

One of the great series this year has been Ahsoka, the story that tells the adventures of Anakin Skywalker’s young padawan has managed to become a success and one of his most beloved characters, Baylan Skoll, you will have to see your history modified. This will happen because as you already know, the actor who played this role, Ray Stevenson, died last May, just before the premiere of the series.

The British actor is known for playing roles in the Dexter series, in the Thor movie and in other great productions that established him as an incredible actor. Now it has been the creator of the series Ahsoka who has spoken about what will happen to his character, Baylan Skoll, he did not want to give too many details, however, this character has managed captivate millions of viewersso let’s hope it has a worthy story.

How will Baylan Skoll’s story continue?

This has become known thanks to an interview that Dave Filoni gave for Vanity Fair. It was there that the creator has confirmed that Baylan’s story is unfinished, so perhaps followers can see a little more about him in the next season. However, while that is something that everyone would like, it seems that they are still not clear what will happen to the character, so we will have to be patient over the next few months.

Logically, there is still a story there. Right now we’re just waiting and seeing what will happen in this case, but I’m happy that this conversation is about Ray and how great he was.

Logically, Dave Filoni also regrets that the beloved actor has not been able to enjoy everything that the Ahsoka series and her character have generated in people, however, they have had the detail of showing him a small tribute at the end of the first episode, a sentence that said: “For our friend Ray”. On the other hand, for now Baylan Skoll’s story remains open, there are still no more details about how he will continue.

The most appropriate thing would be to give worthy ending to the character and not leaving him forgotten, especially because of the great affection it has raised among many viewers. This is perhaps because Ray Stevenson never saw Baylan as the villain of the series, hence his orange lightsaber, so that the viewer would realize that he walks between the Dark Side and the Light Side, something that has could have affected the way people connected with this character. Be that as it may, for now we just have to wait for the premiere of the second season to see what happens with Ahsoka’s entire story.

