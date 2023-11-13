Will the X-Men be the next big addition to the MCU? ‘The Marvels’ releases clues that fuel speculation from teasers to the film’s music itself

The ever-expanding Marvel cinematic universe appears to be setting the stage for one of fans’ most anticipated additions: the X-Men. The creative team behind “The Marvels” has given hints about possible connections with the iconic mutant group in this new installment of the saga.

A nod to the X-Men in “The Marvels”

During an interview with Screen Rant, Nia DaCosta, the film’s director, along with executive producer Mary Livanos and composer Laura Karpman, discussed speculation surrounding the X-Men’s involvement in “The Marvels.” Production notes from the film showed references to songs from two X-Men sequels, “X-Men 2” and “Days of Future Past.”.

When asked if the music was part of a broader connection to the X-Men in the Captain Marvel sequel, all three offered elusive answers. DaCosta commented: “Yeah, well, I love the X-Men too. I think it’s one of the best superhero movies of all time. It’s really special and has a big place in my heart. But I didn’t make conscious references to the music for that. But I think Laura was maybe inspired that way.”

This exciting chapter in the MCU, “The Marvels,” not only suggests a connection to the X-Men, but also could be a key point in the exploration of the multiverse. With the MCU’s recent focus on the multiverse, as seen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and the “Loki” series, there is great anticipation about how “The Marvels” will intertwine with these complex and expansive narratives.

The possibility of different universes and timelines intersecting offers a unique opportunity to introduce the X-Men into the MCU, perhaps through alternate realities or events that alter the fabric of the known universe. This connection to the multiverse not only enriches the plot of “The Marvels,” but also establishes an exciting foundation for future stories in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Searching for clues to the X-Men in the MCU

MCU enthusiasts have been looking for every possible clue as to when the X-Men will enter the cinematic universe. “The Marvels” further fueled speculation when, at the end of its recently released teaser, the legend “comes next” appeared on the screen, with the letter X remaining a few seconds longer.

Livanos and Karpman offered little feedback on this track in the trailer or soundtrack, but they also didn’t deny a link. “Well, the idea of ​​anything with What do you see in that regard? “They will have fun with it.”

Con other upcoming MCU efforts, such as “Deadpool 3,” featuring notable X-Men characters and affiliates, including reported cameos from Halle Berry’s Storm and Taylor Swift’s Dazzler, it appears to be only a matter of time before the mutant supergroup debuts. An X-Men reboot movie is expected at some point, although there is no word yet on when such a movie will be made. The most recent X-Men film was 2019’s “Dark Phoenix,” the franchise’s latest effort distributed by 20th Century Fox..

“The Marvels”, which closes the list of MCU films, has the shortest duration of the film saga, with 1 hour and 45 minutes. The film stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, focusing on the trio swapping powers as they investigate a wormhole linked to Kree villains. Park Seo-Joon (Prince Yan) and Zawe Ashton (Dar-Benn) also make appearances.