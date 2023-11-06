Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and developer of the original installment, has made it clear that he is still curious about why Sephiroth is so attractive to fans.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PS5 at the beginning of 2024 to offer us the continuation of a story that promises to be truly exciting. After what happened in Midgar, Cloud, Tifa and company They continue with their journey.

However, despite the fact that the group of heroes is the one that calls the shots, in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth it will take on much more prominence Sephiroth. The game’s big villain returns with a vengeance and will even be playable.

There are great expectations placed on this sequel to the remake. Therefore, since Square Enix They don’t stop offering ratings and details about the game. Tetsuya Nomura, director of Final Fantasy VII Remake and creative director of this installment has spoken.

In an interview for Shack News he spoke about Sephiroth and his role. It will have great importance, “much more than the original title”. Nomura noted that he was a character that “really moves the story forward in a very immense and impactful way.”

Sephiroth’s appeal remains vital for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

But the well-known developer wanted to reflect on another aspect, the appeal of the villain. Sephiroth has a magnetism that not many “bad guys” usually achieve and 27 years after the release of the original he still wonders why.

“As for Sephiroth being an extremely popular character, frankly, I’m very curious to know what makes him so attractive to players, because I hear this opinion very often,” commented the Japanese director.

“His appearance, first of all, I’m sure, but also maybe there’s something about his background that creates a particular appeal for a lot of players that makes him an iconic character. And so, for Rebirth, I think in addition to Cloud, Sephiroth is also a protagonist we can think of for this title.”

Clearly, Sephiroth is attractive because of the piece of hair he has. Now that’s a good wig…Do you want to know more about the game? Remember that there is barely anything left for me to launch, little more than a few months…

It has recently been noted that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 will have the return of an important unreleased enemy from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. More details about the development? The director started out as a fan of the saga and 80-90% of the team is the same.

