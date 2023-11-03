On the occasion of the upcoming Steam Next Fest, The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chroniclesdeveloped and published by Fix-A-Bug, will be part of the event organized by Valve. It is, in fact, a two-dimensional roguelite work that might remind some of the classics of the genre such as Moonring, currently free on Steam. La demo di The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chroniclesin this sense, It will arrive next November 7th.

InsideFurthermore, you will discover turn-based combat enriched with arcade elementswhere each weapon is an extension of your character with unique abilities and each level is a world unto itself, constantly renewed for ever new challenges.

