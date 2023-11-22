For centuries, in the debate on the distribution of wealth, the myth has been perpetuated that rich countries they are because they work more and harder than the others. Proof of this was a recent controversial statement by Elon Musk: “No one can change the world by working 40 hours a week.” There are also those who argue that it is the poorest countries that work more, mainly due to economic necessity and low wages (they need to work more hours so that those low wages cover their expenses).

To clear up doubts, you only need to pay attention to the data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Although highly developed and high-income countries are included in the organization, it can be perfectly seen in some statistics how economic prosperity varies drastically between nations.

To illustrate this, Truman Du from Genuine Impact has made a graph comparing the average weekly hours worked and salaries across the OECD in 2022.

Before proceeding to analyze the infographic, it must be taken into account that to calculate salaries, the OECD divided the total salary mass of a country by the average number of employees, taking into account inflation using constant prices in dollars with a base year of 2016. And adjusting them using purchasing power parity (PPP) for private consumption of the same year.





As can be seen in the graph, Iceland has the highest salary in the OECD block, 1,401 euros per weekmuch higher than that of its four Nordic neighbors.

This means that Icelandic workers earn, on average, almost 50 euros per hour. In addition, it is one of the countries where the fewest hours are worked: 27.87 hours per week. Luxembourg, which occupies second place, is the other country with an average weekly salary above 1,380 euros. There the average number of hours worked is 28.33.

Germany, for its part, is the country where people work the fewest hours in the entire OECD, with only 25.79. And yet, a very high salary level is maintained: 1,004 euros per week on average. The United States, for example, has some of the best salaries in the OECD (1,370 euros per week on average), however, it works more than in half of the countries in the organization: 34.83 hours per week. That also results in about 40 euros per hour. Much more than in most countries.

As you can see in the infographic, there is a huge difference in “working hours”. Mexico tops the table as the OECD country that dedicates the most hours to work, with 42.81 per week. The American country is famous for its enormous number of weekly hours dedicated. And they earn much less: Mexican workers earn around 294 euros a week, the lowest level in this data set.

There is even a gap with the country that follows, Chile, with 37.75 hours per week, who earn 582 euros per week, double that of Mexicans. And much further down are Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy, which do not exceed 36 hours per week. This explains that economic prosperity is still very unequal: not all countries dedicate much of the same time to work and salary differences are notable.

At the other extreme, for example, are the Netherlands, Denmark or Switzerland, with less than 30 hours worked per week. Switzerland is, in fact, one of the richest countries in the world: they have an average income five times that of Mexico. And they work much less. The data is clear: workers in poorer countries tend to work harder, and sometimes much harder.

But in this sense we must remember that higher weekly salaries also correlate with a much higher cost of living and vice versa. Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland, for example, are among the top 10 countries with the highest cost of living compared to Mexico, which is much more affordable. That is, while it appears that the average Icelandic worker earns almost seven times what a Mexican worker earns, the reality of how much of that salary is spent living in both countries is less direct.

In this other Magnet article we analyze how countries like Cambodia or Myanmar have some of the lowest GDP per capita but the highest working hours. In Cambodia, the average worker puts in 2,456 hours each year, almost 900 hours more than in Switzerland (1,590 hours), according to data from Our World in Data. And not to mention the quality of work.

And what about Spain? According to Eurostat data, the most common average weekly hours in Spain in 2022 was 37.7 hours. OECD data place it at 31.61. If we look back a decade the figures have not changed much since in 2013 European data tells us that the most common day was 38 hours.

Graphic: Truman Du from Genuine Impact

