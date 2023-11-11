Every year, 36 million tons of CO2, the main driver of climate change, are released into the atmosphere. Most of these emissions come from the use of fossil fuels, non-renewable energy generation and polluting human activities. Stopping this trend has become a primary objective for nations. But how this obligation is shared between countries and individuals has created ongoing controversy.

The main reason is that not all countries face the same level of responsibility regarding the climate crisis due to the fact that the amount of CO2 produced by each country varies drastically.

The latest report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) noted that during the last recorded year (2020), the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere broke another record, despite a drop in emissions during the pandemic. Specifically, the concentration reached 413 parts per million (ppm) in 2020, 149% higher than pre-industrial levels (before 1750).

However, most of this pollution comes from a handful of countries. China, for example, generates around 31% of all global emissions, while the United States is responsible for almost 14%. This graph created by Visual Capitalist with data from the Global Carbon Atlas illustrates which countries contribute the most to this major threat.





You can see the graph in its maximum resolution here.

As can be seen in the infographic, China is the largest emitter of CO2 in the world and represents 30.9% of the total, with 10,668 million metric tons emitted in 2020. The main source is fossil fuels. In fact, around 55% of the total energy generated by China in 2021 came from coal alone.

Additionally, China is one of the largest importers of oil, contributing to large CO2 emissions due to the use of motor vehicles in the country. As we have commented in Xataka, the Asian country is carrying out measures to reduce its dependence on coal and use renewable energy in recent years.

The United States is the second largest emitter of CO2, 13.5% of the world, with 4,713 million metric tons of total carbon dioxide emissions in 2020. The largest sources of emissions have their origin in transportation (cars, trucks, ships, trains and planes), power generation and industry. The country has become a major producer of crude oil and it must be taken into account that Americans depend on their cars as their main means of transportation.

India is the third largest emitter of CO2, 7.3% globally. And Russia as the fourth taxpayer, 4.7% of the world. It must be remembered that the Eastern European country has one of the largest natural gas deposits in the world and natural gas is the main source of energy in the country. But coal, which is used in the chemical and other basic materials industries for power generation in Russia, generates significant CO2 emissions.

