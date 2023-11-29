Toho Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most acclaimed anime today. And there is some cosplay from the saga that goes beyond horror and fiction.

A Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has terrified everyone on social media. The Shibuya Incident arc in the second season of the famous anime has led to the scariest confrontation yet. Now, Mahito is the center of attention due to his lethal technique known as Domain Expansion. The following cosplay, made by artist givemeboba_ on Instagram, recreates this fearsome technique in a shocking way. Mahito’s Domain Expansion has been a shocking ability in the anime. A technique that reveals its cunning and danger.

He cosplay de Jujutsu Kaisen precisely details this technique, which has been one of the most notable in the series. It shows off the terrifying aspect of this ability used by Mahito, adding a level of terror and realism that impresses fans of the series.

What can we expect from the Shibuya Incident arc?

He Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen has reached its climax in the Japanese animated series. And this cosplay has highlighted one of the crucial and lethal moments, anticipating a confrontation to come between Mahito and Yuji Itadori. Domain Expansion, being one of the deadliest techniques, adds tension to this matchup.

Toho Animation

Furthermore, the anime de Jujutsu Kaisen has offered an exciting plot during this arc, with events including Satoru Gojo and the strategy to deal with the situation in Shibuya, creating an environment full of action and suspense. Fans of this animated series have found in this cosplay a shocking representation of the world. But also from the atmosphere of the franchise.

