Suara.com – The conditions of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) are different from when this anti-corruption agency was first established. At that time, the Corruption Eradication Committee received high public trust and expectations in eradicating corruption in the country.

Legal practitioner Mohammad Hisyam Rafsanjani believes that currently the KPK often has problems. Finally, KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri was even suspected of being involved in the extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

“The KPK is currently delegitimizing its own institution,” Hisyam told reporters, Thursday (2/11/2023).

Not only the alleged extortion case involving Firli, various problems also occurred at the KPK, such as internal ethical problems.

As a result, sharp criticism emerged from internal sources, including former KPK employees, legal experts and the wider community, which according to Hisyam added to the institutional delegitimization of the KPK.

The condition of the KPK, said Hisyam, is different from the performance of the Attorney General’s Office (Kejagung) of the Adhyaksa Corps, which recently uncovered megacorruption cases in a number of institutions, such as the handling of the PT Asuransi Jiwasraya and PT ASABRI cases and the BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo case.

He now considers the Attorney General’s Office to be the cornerstone of society in eradicating various legal problems such as corruption.

“Rewards are actually given by the public to the prosecutor’s office in the law enforcement process for successfully uncovering legal cases with institutional solidity and participating in recovering state financial losses,” he said.

Even the police, which are often the subject of gossip in society, are now better.

After previously being hit by problems with Kanjuruhan, Sambo, Teddy Minahasa, and other chaotic internal issues.

He said that the collaboration between the prosecutor’s office and the National Police in handling a case from investigation to prosecution also went well.

“This deserves appreciation,” he said.

Previously it was reported that based on the results of the Indonesian Political Indicators survey, it was recorded that the level of public trust in the Attorney General’s Office was the highest among other law enforcement agencies.

The survey, which was conducted on 16-20 October 2023, found that the level of public trust in the AGO reached 75.1 percent.