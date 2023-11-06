Suara.com – Head of the KPK News Department, Ali Fikri, said that KPK Chairman Filri Bahuri would not attend the Polda Metro Jaya investigation summons on Tuesday (7/11/2023) tomorrow.

Firli was summoned to undergo another examination as a witness in the extortion case allegedly carried out by the KPK leadership against Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Ali said Firli had activities in Aceh.

He said a notification letter had been sent to Polda Metro Jaya.

“We have sent a letter to the information we received (Polda Metro Jaya), because there are activities in Aceh in the context of Odsobas (KPK bus road show) and also Hakordia in Aceh. Right now the position is in Aceh, the KPK is there. Friends- “Friends, there will be several activities that will be attended by the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK), so I have sent a letter to confirm the absence,” said Ali when met by journalists at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

However, Ali did not want Firli to be called absent, because according to him, his leader had sent a letter to Polda Metro Jaya.

“So friends, you can differentiate between defaulters and confirmations. Absences don’t have confirmation, so they are not absentees. So then a witness is called for confirmation, they are not absentees. If they are absentees, if there is no notification there is no confirmation, those are witnesses anywhere, as just understanding,” he explained.

Meanwhile, referring to kbbi.web.id which was accessed Suara.com on Monday (6/11/2023), absenteeism is defined as not being present/not coming.

As previously reported, the Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombesl Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that the summons for examination of Firli had been sent since Thursday 2 November 2023.

“Taking additional information from witness FB as chairman of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee whose summons was sent on November 2 2023, for an examination schedule on Tuesday November 7 2023 at 10.00 WIB,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Friday (3 /11/2023) ago.

Firli was previously questioned at Bareskrim Polri on October 24 2023. He was examined for almost 10 hours. To investigators, Firli admitted to meeting SYL on the badminton court in March 2022.

Still Has Witness Status

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak confirmed that the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri is still a witness in the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

According to Ade, investigators are currently still collecting evidence to identify a suspect in this case.

“We are still in the process of carrying out a series of investigative activities that we are carrying out to search for, collect evidence with which we will find the criminal act that occurred and find the suspect,” said Ade at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Tuesday (24/10/ 2023).

In this case, continued Ade, investigators have examined 54 witnesses and experts. Two of them are former Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission for the 2007-2011 period Mochammad Jasin and former Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee for the 2015-2019 period Saut Situmorang.

The examination of Firli lasted almost 10 hours from 10.00 to 19.50 WIB. One of the examination materials related to Firli’s meeting with SYL.

“Meanwhile, we cannot reveal the material regarding the investigation. But what is clear is that he admitted that the meeting took place,” he concluded.