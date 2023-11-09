Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission admitted that it was a little disturbed by the news about the extortion case allegedly carried out by the KPK leadership against Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL). However, Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Alexander Marawata, emphasized that this would not interfere with the performance of the anti-corruption agency.

In the alleged extortion case, KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri has been questioned by Polda Metro Jaya investigators.

“Then are the KPK leaders disturbed by news of FB (Firli Bahuri) extortion? In terms of work performance, we are actually not disturbed. Investigators, investigators, yes, they work as usual, right. Disturbed by the news, it’s just a grapevine, not every today,” said Alex at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (9/11/2023).

However, Alex emphasized that they as leaders would continue to encourage KPK employees, especially those in the department of enforcement, to continue working, without being influenced by the news which he called slanted.

“Because of what? Collegial collective leadership, not one leader has veto rights to cancel the decisions of other leaders,” he said.

“So if there is one party that is currently being investigated, of course there are still four leaders. And that is still functioning, it doesn’t mean that the KPK’s performance is stopped or disrupted by news like that,” stressed Alex.

The alleged extortion case is currently still ongoing at Polda Metro Jaya. SYL has been questioned by investigators several times, most recently on Tuesday 31 October 2023. Filri has also been questioned on Tuesday 24 October 2023.

Later, after the examination, Polda Metro Jaya conducted searches at two houses where Firli lived, at Villa Galaxy, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java, and at house number 46 on Jalan Kartanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

The alleged extortion is thought to be related to the handling of corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture. In this case, the Corruption Eradication Committee named SYK as a suspect along with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kasdi Subagyono, and the Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery, Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta.