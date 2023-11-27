On Sunday the Israeli government very harshly criticized Leo Varadkar, the prime minister of Ireland, after in a statement on Hamas in the exchange of hostages with Israel in recent days. The controversy, which in all likelihood is more linked to a misunderstanding than anything else, has however highlighted the complicated relations between Israel and Ireland, a country where public opinion and the government are considered among the most pro-Palestinian in Europe.

The Israeli-Irish little girl is called Emily Hand and was kidnapped by Hamas militants during the attack on Israeli civilians on 7 October. She was freed on Saturday, and shortly after her release Varadkar published a tweet, part of a longer statement, which read: «This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent little girl was lost and has been found, and we all breathe a huge sigh of relief. Our prayers have been heard.”

This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) November 25, 2023

The full statement is much longer, but Varadkar or the people in charge of his communication had initially decided to publish only this sentence on no reference to Hamas.

Shortly afterwards one of the Israeli government spokesmen responded to Varadkar writing: «This is how you describe a little girl who gets lost during a trip to the woods and is found by a hiker. Not a little girl who was brutally kidnapped by a death squad who massacred her neighbors. But this explains what Ireland’s aid was limited to: prayers.”

The spokesperson was joined shortly afterwards by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who also wrote on Twitter that Varadkar had “lost his moral compass” and that he was trying to “legitimize and normalize terror”. On Sunday evening the Israeli government summoned the Irish ambassador to Israel, to formally complain about Varadkar’s statement.

Mr. Prime Minister,

It seems you have lost your moral compass and need a reality check!

Emily Hand was not “lost”, she was kidnapped by a terror organization worse than ISIS that murdered her stepmother.

Emily and more than 30 other Israeli children were taken hostage by Hamas,… https://t.co/CD5wIZJN4i — Eli Cohen Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) November 26, 2023

Faced with criticism, Varadkar and the Irish government claimed there had been a misunderstanding. On Sunday, Varadkar published the entire statement on However, Politico noted that at least initially the entire statement was not publicly available and that therefore for a period of time the initial tweet was the only public communication about Hand’s release.

Some in the government said Varadkar’s initial tweet was indeed clumsy, but was more of an attempt to use biblical language: speaking of Emily Hand as someone who had been “lost” and “found” is a quote of the parable of the prodigal son, a famous passage from the Bible. The problem is that the parable is contained in the New Testament, that is, that part of the Bible which is considered a sacred text only by Christians, and not by Jews.

The controversy surrounding Varadkar’s statements comes in the context of an increasingly complicated relationship between Ireland and Israel. Public opinion – for historical and social reasons, including a certain identification between the Irish and Palestinian nationalist movements – tends to be very close to the Palestinian cause: according to polls, 51 percent of Irish people sympathize with the Palestinians (only 10 percent with the Israelis) and 71 percent believe that Israel’s military action against the Gaza Strip is disproportionate.

This closeness also applies to government and politics. In 1980 Ireland was the first European country to recognize the Palestinian state, and even today there is great closeness: in recent weeks some deputies had appeared in parliament wearing a keffiyeh, the traditional scarf-headdress of Arab culture which has now become a pro-Palestinian symbol. Also in recent weeks, Varadkar’s government has been among the most critical of Israel: the Foreign Minister, Micheál Martin, defined the war in Gaza as “disproportionate” and Varadkar himself defined the Israeli military action as a ” collective punishment”.

After the major controversies of recent days, Varadkar still tried to justify himself. In an interview with Irish television RTÉ he said: «I have always been clear in my condemnation of Hamas and the hostage taking. I call for the release of the hostages unconditionally, and that is what I have always done.”