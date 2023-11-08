Hogrebets said in a post on his account on the “X” platform: “The world must force Israel to stop this madness. Aside from the genocide against the Palestinians, this bombing will ultimately have a major seismic impact on the region.”

He added: “The bombing will accelerate a major earthquake along the Dead Sea.”

Hogrebetz had previously warned of the possibility of devastating earthquakes, most notably the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, which left more than 50,000 dead and tens of thousands injured, as he expected this to happen 3 days ago.

On the other hand, scientists insist that it is absolutely impossible to predict the occurrence of earthquakes and earthquakes.