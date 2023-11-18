On Saturday morning hundreds of people left the Shifa hospital, the largest in the city of Gaza which for days had become the main objective of the ground operation launched by the Israeli army in the Strip on 27 October. The situation is still chaotic, and conflicting reports have circulated on the dynamics of events.

The first information regarding a possible evacuation of the hospital was released by a journalist from the AFP news agency, according to whom in the early hours of Saturday morning the Israeli army had ordered doctors and patients to leave the facility within a minute. Now. The information was also confirmed by some doctors present on site: one of them told Al Jazeera that they had received the evacuation order at 9am (8am Italian time), but that it would have been impossible to remove all the patients in an hour due to the lack of ambulances, stretchers and other equipment.

The Israeli army denied the circumstance, stating rather that it would allow civilians to leave the facility safely, but that patients unable to move could remain in the hospital with healthcare personnel. The army said it had responded to an evacuation request made by the hospital director, Mohamed Abu Salmiya.

It is unclear where these people should go once they leave the hospital, as the Israeli army is carrying out intense bombing in both the north and south of the Strip. According to some newspapers, many are heading towards the coast, west of the city.

According to some journalists quoted by Rushdi Abualouf, a Palestinian reporter working for BBC News, several people left the hospital with white flags on Saturday morning. The Strip’s Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, confirmed that hundreds of people had left the facility, but added that 120 patients and some children born prematurely were still present in al Shifa (it is not clear how many there are).

At 10 am Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a doctor present in the hospital, wrote on X (Twitter) that “most of the health workers and patients” had left the facility due to the “order” received from the Israeli army . El Mokhallalati said he remained in al Shifa along with five other doctors and 120 patients. Around midday (Italian time), director Abu Samiya told Al Jazeera that there were few patients and some healthcare workers left in the hospital, but the facility was largely “deserted” and surrounded by Israeli army vehicles.

At the moment it is very difficult to verify the situation independently also because for days in the Strip internet and telephone connections have been fluctuating, and often stop working for hours due to lack of fuel. BBC News said it had tried to reach its sources at the scene, without success. Telecommunications were completely interrupted between Thursday and Friday, and have so far only been partially restored.

Israel claims that Hamas’ main operations center is hidden beneath the al Shifa hospital. The Israeli armed forces entered the building during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, after days of siege, but have so far presented no convincing evidence regarding the presence of underground tunnels, weapons depots or other elements that clearly indicate the presence of Hamas in the building. hospital. On October 27, Daniel Hagari, an army spokesman, presented a map of the hospital in which five areas were clearly visible under which, according to the army, the Hamas bases were located. For now none of these have been found.

