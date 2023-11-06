The manga/anime has Akira a very recognizable motorcycle, but for the live action movie there was a problem with BMW.

Akira is a well-loved 80s manga/anime. In my opinion it is so perfect that it should not have a live action adaptation. But if they are going to insist on doing it, at least do it well. That is why an anecdote that Albert Hughes has shared is interesting and shows how intense his struggle has been to make it come to life. Since he broke up with BMW loudly.

It must be remembered that the protagonist of Akira, Kaneda, drives a very iconic red motorcycle. So if we see it in real action it must be as similar to the original material as possible. In addition, there are already almost perfect replicas that fans have made. So a film studio should have no problems with many more resources.

This is how they explain this story.

Albert Hughes is one of many directors who have been linked to an adaptation of Akira. In his filmography we find films such as Hell in Los Angeles (1993), Money to Burn (1995), From Hell (2001), The Book of Eli (2010), Alpha (2018) and the series The Continental. Now, let everyone think about whether this director is a good option to carry out this project. Only Christopher Nolan (Dark Knight trilogy), Denis Villeneuve (DUNE) or the Duffer brothers (Stranger Things) would convince me. But at least, it must be recognized that Albert Hughes defended the original material against BMW. He explains it this way:

“I had to go to BMW in Munich and sit down with an American guy who is the head of conceptual design, and he and I had a fight. Like we were literally arguing with each other because he’s trying to introduce this new technology that he’s trying to put in vehicles, and I was like, No, this is what I want here. I just want your emblem. Can you just approve this because I want to? So he put his penis on the table and my penis on the table and I said, Screw this. I got up and when I left the production, they told me: Albert, go back there and calm down. I told him: But this guy is trying to bullshit us because he wants to sell other motorcycles that have nothing to do with our movie. And then he starts insulting concept art and I’m like, Okay, I got it. I’m out of here”.

Akira

Do you like Akira as much as we do? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Fuente HSC.