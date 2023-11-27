As we anticipated a few weeks ago, MotoGP has decided to reintroduce with immediate effect a new concession system for manufacturers, which will come into force with the new season which starts with the collective tests tomorrow, Tuesday 28 November.

The new system was definitively approved before the Valencian Community Grand Prix and concerns the tests and the number of tires supplied for them, the wild cards, the number of engines available for the season and their specification, but also the aerodynamic updates .

The brands will be classified into four groups – A, B, C or D – based on the percentage of the maximum points that can be accumulated in the constructors’ ranking in each of the two windows that have been foreseen to ensure that they can acquire or lose concessions based on to their performance more quickly. The first window runs from the first Grand Prix of the season to the last. The second goes from the first event after the “summer test ban” to the last one before the “summer test ban” of the following season.

Speaking of the bands, A includes those manufacturers who have obtained more than 85% of the maximum points available in a window: in this case they will have 170 tires available for testing, and private tests can only be carried out by test drivers and exclusively on 3 circuits. Furthermore, it will not be possible to make wild cards. As for the engines, there will be 7 or 8 depending on the number of GPs and they will have to be frozen. An aerodynamic update will then be allowed during the season.

In band B, those manufacturers will go between 60% and 85% of the maximum points obtainable. In this case the tires available for the tests will be 190 and the private tests will always be conducted by the test drivers on the same three circuits. The number of wild cards rises to three, while the parameters regarding the engines and aerodynamic updates remain unchanged.

Band C includes manufacturers who have accumulated between 35% and 60% of the maximum points obtainable and brings the number of tires available for testing to 220, with private tests which will always have to be completed with the testers and on them three circuits. Also in this case the situation is unchanged regarding the engines and aerodynamic packages, while the number of wild cards increases to six (without the constraint of the frozen engine), with the indication that three must be run before the “summer test ban” and three after that.

The greatest freedoms will be had by joining band D, the one that welcomes manufacturers who have scored less than 35% of the maximum points obtainable. In this case, the tires available for the tests will be 260 and in the private tests there will be the possibility of fielding the starting drivers, lapping on any track that hosts a GP. The advantages are also substantial from a technical point of view, because the engines become 9 or 10 depending on the number of GPs and can be developed between one unit and another. Furthermore, there will be two aerodynamic developments available, even if with the second it will be necessary to formally give up one of the packages used previously. For wild cards, however, the same applies as for group C.

Based on these parameters, next season will start with Ducati which will be in band A, while Aprilia and KTM will be in band C. But those who will have the biggest advantages will be Honda and Yamaha, which will both be in band D.

Below is a summary table of the bands:

Fascia



Percentage of points



Tires for testing



Private tests



Track per i test



Wild card

Engines by season



Engine specifications



Aero update

A

>=85%

170

Test riders only

3 circuits

0

7 o 8

freeze

1

B

>=60%< 85%

190

Test riders only

3 circuits

3

7 o 8

freeze

1

C

>=35%< 60%

220

Test riders only

3 circuits

6*

7 o 8

freeze

1

D

<35%

260

Even the owners



Every GP circuit

6*

9 o 10

free

2**

*Wildcards are not subject to engine spec locking. A maximum of three wildcards are allowed before the “summer test ban” and a maximum of three wildcards after the “summer test ban”

** Must discard a previous aerodynamic specification.

