In recent weeks, in reference to the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, the word “genocide” has been used very frequently. Some Israeli officials have spoken of “genocide” to describe the massacre of civilians carried out by Hamas on October 7. But above all, reference was made to a genocide in relation to the massive bombing campaign and the ground invasion of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, in which more than 11,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, were killed.

The word genocide to describe what is happening to the population of Gaza is widely used on social networks, but also by some legal experts and members of international institutions. Others, however, are decidedly more hesitant to use this definition, for a variety of reasons. To have the appropriate tools to understand the ongoing debate, we need to start from the definitions: knowing what a genocide is and why the certain attribution of this crime is very complicated from the point of view of international law.

Genocide

One of the main problems when talking about genocide is that very often the definition of the phenomenon is quite confusing. In political and journalistic language, reference is often made to “genocide” to indicate a great massacre, mass killing or other events of this type: it is a term that is used as an indicator of the violence or brutality or severity of a certain crime, regardless of the specific type of crime. In reality, there is a legal definition that is very stringent and provides certain criteria and conditions.

The definition of genocide codified by international law is contained in the so-called Genocide Convention, an international treaty approved by the UN General Assembly in 1948. The 1948 Convention provides the formal definition of genocide, on the basis of which international bodies establish the presence or absence of an act of genocide, and possible responsibilities and punishments, which are established by international courts. The definition is this:

In this Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) killing of group members;

b) serious injury to the physical or mental integrity of members of the group;

c) the fact of deliberately subjecting the group to living conditions intended to

cause its physical destruction, total or partial;

d) measures aimed at preventing births within the group;

e) forced transfer of children from one group to another.

The conditions decided by the Convention for talking about genocide are quite precise and do not seem to leave much room for doubt, but there is an element that makes everything more complicated, which is «the intention to destroy, in whole or in part, a group national, ethnic, racial or religious, as such”. In practice it means that to talk about genocide it must be proven that whoever committed the act had the intention of exterminating a group of people as such. This is why the Shoah is defined as a genocide (the objective of the Nazi regime was to systematically exterminate the Jewish people as such), while it is much more difficult to attribute this definition to a large massacre of civilians carried out during a war.

Also for this reason, from the approval of the 1948 Convention (therefore after the Shoah) to today, the cases in which the crime of genocide has been recognized at an international level and prosecuted by the International Criminal Court are only three: the Cambodian genocide carried out by the Khmer Rossi at the end of the seventies, the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 and the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia in 1995.

Over the last decades, from 1948 to today, there have obviously been many other cases of massacres that could suggest genocide, but none have been defined as such because it has not been possible to establish with sufficient certainty in international tribunals that the crimes they were carried out with the “intention” of destroying a group.

For example, in 2003 in Darfur, a separatist region of Sudan, militias loyal to then president Omar al Bashir carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing in which around 300,000 people were killed. Many countries, including the United States, spoke of genocide, and even today it is quite common to hear about the “Darfur genocide.” But in 2005 a UN commission determined that the government of Sudan had not “pursued a policy of genocide,” even though some individuals, including government officials, had acted with “genocidal intent.”

Here it is necessary to consider an important element, which experts and international jurisprudence underline: there is no formal hierarchy of severity between different international crimes. This is a further problem of public debate, in which there is a tendency to consider genocide as the worst and most infamous of all crimes, implicitly implying that, for example, crimes against humanity such as extermination are less serious. From the point of view of international law this is not necessarily the case, but this perception means that very polarized and confused rhetoric and debate are generated around the accusation of genocide.

Gaza

In recent weeks many people have referred to the Israeli bombing and invasion of the Gaza Strip as genocide. There is a lot of talk about it on social networks, but some leaders of Islamic countries, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have also said it explicitly. In all these cases, however, reference has always been made to the political and non-legal definition of genocide, the one used to express a particular horror towards the mass killing of civilians.

The debate is also lively among experts and people who deal with international law or work for international organizations. The most notable case is that of Craig Mokhiber, the director of the New York office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who announced his resignation in early November in protest at the UN’s cautious attitude, supporting that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is a “textbook case” of genocide.

Public appeals have also been circulated, for example from some independent UN consultants or scholars of international law, which however do not speak directly of genocide, but of “risk of genocide” or “potential genocide”. This is obviously a different and more cautious position, which implies that there may be some extremes to talk about genocide, but which are still tenuous and above all have not been independently identified.

The experts who believe that there may be grounds for speaking at least of a “risk of genocide”, and that therefore in the actions of the Israeli army one can find “the intention to destroy” a group such as the Palestinians, refer to the fact that several representatives of the government and institutions of Israel have spoken in an extremely violent manner about the war in Gaza. The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, said that “out there (in the Gaza Strip) there is an entire nation that is responsible”, referring to all the Palestinians who were responsible for the October 7 Hamas attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would reduce the Gaza Strip “to rubble” and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said “we are fighting with human animals, and we will act accordingly.”

Many experts, however, hesitate to say that these declarations are sufficient to establish the intention to commit genocide, also because there have been more numerous declarations in which the army and the government have said they are working to safeguard the lives of civilians, although Netanyahu himself recently admitted that these attempts are not achieving results (just saying he wants to safeguard the lives of civilians means nothing, obviously, if actions are then taken that go in the opposite direction). In short, at the moment it is very complicated to prove that the Israeli government has an intention of genocide.

Another reason for caution concerns the fact that at the moment it is not possible to make an independent reconstruction of the facts.

Usually, when an investigation for genocide is opened in international courts (simplifying to the extreme, in cases involving international crimes the International Criminal Court deals with the responsibility of individuals, while the International Court of Justice deals with the responsibility of states) the prosecutor who deals with the case carries out lengthy investigations on site, has access to the places, inspects any mass graves and bodies, and questions the witnesses. Access to the Gaza Strip is currently completely blocked, and it is not possible to lay charges based on independent investigations.