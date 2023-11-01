There seems to be news in Nintendo’s legal landscape. In this case we are talking about a new case that the company has won in relation to Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, this is related to a patent for the Joy-Con of the console. Gamevice, a tablet maker, filed lawsuits against Nintendo alleging the similarity between the Switch and Joy-Con to its entertainment device, the Wikipad. Judge Richard G. Seeborg initially dismissed the lawsuit, but later granted a motion to reconsider in March.

They started five complaints related to different aspects of the devices and now Judge Seeborg has determined that the Joy-Con technology works differently than Gamevice’s patented technology.

In this way, the legal battle has concluded, and Nintendo has not yet commented on the decision. This trade mark Gamevice’s third defeat regarding his patents, but we will keep an eye out for more in the future.

