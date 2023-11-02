The era begins when everyone starts choosing “The best of 2023”. The Collins dictionary has chosen the Word of the Year 2023, and the winner has been “AI”. Yes, the English acronym for Artificial Intelligence, not the word itself. This has not pleased many linguists.

The choice of Collins is quite obvious, and not too original. Our FundéuRAE already chose Artificial Intelligence as the Word of the Year in 2022, a year ago.

The fact that Collins chose the acronym AI and not “artificial intelligence” as Word of the Year 2023, has also caused controversy. Some linguists believe that although a commonly used acronym falls within the definition of “word”, linguists generally try to avoid them, because many people do not know what they mean, or they are created artificially.

AI, the Word of the Year 2023 for the Collins dictionary

According to the Collins Dictionary, AI means “a term that describes the modeling of human mental functions by computer programs.”

Collins explains in a statement that They have chosen the word AI because colloquially it is used more than artificial intelligence, too long, and because AI is changing everything. And he reflects: “If computers suddenly become experts in the most human of fields, language, what will be next?”

IA has prevailed over other rather curious words, which are barely used in Spain. “Deinfluence“, for example, is a term used to warn that certain products sold online are of poor quality.

“Nepo baby“refers to a person who has forged their career, almost always in the world of entertainment, thanks to the influence of their parents. It usually applies to children of actors or singers.

“Greedflaction“, an acronym for “greedy inflation”, is something that is also not touched on closely here. It defines the greed of some companies and brands, which artificially raise the price of their products using inflation as an excuse, even if it is a lie.

“Semaglutide” is a medication used to suppress appetite and regulate blood sugar. Apparently it has become quite popular in 2023, despite the fact that it has dangerous side effects.

Finally, “Ulez” is an acronym for “Ultra-low emissions zone”, an area of ​​the city where only vehicles that do not pollute, or with very low emissions, can enter.

AI is the 2023 Word of the Year for Collins Dictionary. Without a doubt, one of the most used acronyms by everyone in the last 12 months.