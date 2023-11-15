Recently, it has become known that some municipalities in our country are putting certain obstacles in place when it comes to allowing their neighbors to install fiber optics. Some of them are, for example, the municipalities of Zamudio (Vizcaya), Santander, Torredonjimeno (Jaén) and Turre (Almería). That they have relied on administrative silence to deny some requests that have been arriving in order to obtain the license to carry out such an installation. A situation similar to that of Huelva, which, in this case, has denied it by responding to the pertinent request. Although, yes, alleging insufficient justification.

This situation has fueled the complaints of its neighbors, which is why the National Markets and Competition Commission, hereinafter CNMC, has had to intervene. Warning city councils that are carrying out this type of practices that prohibiting the installation of fiber optics must be justified. And, in addition, an alternative must also be provided that allows you to enjoy the same or, at least, similar benefits.

A license is not always necessary

The CNMC has also recalled that a license is not always necessary to be able to carry out fiber deployment in a location, taking into account what the General Telecommunications Law says. In the event that the operator in question has a deployment plan that has already been previously approved and, furthermore, the installation is not carried out in a building considered of cultural interest or that affects a protected natural area, it is possible to carry out everything related to the installation process. At all times, yes, “complying with the applicable urban planning regulations.”

Marbella City Council has also rejected a request to expand the municipality’s fiber networks. And the CNMC has stated that this decision violates article 5 of the LGUM, which aims to guarantee the free circulation of goods and services throughout Spanish territory. A situation very similar to what has occurred in Meco, Madrid, and Las Cabezas de San Juan, in Seville.

We also wanted to emphasize the documentation required by the councils when they receive requests for licenses to install photovoltaic panels. A volume of documentation that, in many cases, is considered excessive, as is the case of what happened in the Huesca City Council.

The environmental issue

Although the CNMC advocates for increasing fiber deployment throughout the national territory, with the aim of providing coverage to a large percentage of the population, there is an important limitation in environmental terms.

One of the aspects that the CNMC has wanted to influence is respect for the environment when carrying out fiber deployments. “Operators must comply with the applicable urban planning regulations, even if they have an approved network plan. In addition, the CNMC recognizes the possibility of restricting the installation of fiber optics to protect the environment.”