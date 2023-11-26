The news that Jorge Martin could become an official Ducati rider next season, and which cooled with Enea Bastianini’s victory in Malaysia, could have an unexpected twist at the last minute. According to what Motorsport.com has learned, Martin will get on the factory team’s bike on Tuesday as Pecco Bagnaia’s teammate for the 2024 pre-season tests, if he becomes MotoGP world champion on Sunday.

The renewal of the contract that the Spaniard signed last year with Ducati, when the Italian manufacturer decided to renege on the agreement to transfer him to the factory team to favor Bastianini, who had earned with four victories and third place in the general classification, over the in the eyes of the managers of the Bolognese brand, the place in the factory team includes a clause that would automatically bring the Spaniard into the Ducati red garage.

Likewise, Bastianini’s contract guarantees the Italian only one year in the factory team, while it provides that, depending on some parameters, he can place the number 23 in another structure, which in this case would be Prima Pramac Racing at alongside compatriot Franco Morbidelli.

At the beginning of November a Borgo Panigale manager told Motorsport.com that he had not considered the possibility of exchanging Jorge for Enea, but when the Spaniard had to give up his seat to the Italian last year, a paragraph of the contract stated that Martin would automatically move to the factory team if he won the world championship this Sunday. Something that a year ago seemed like science fiction but which, a few hours before the last race of the championship this Sunday, is a real possibility.

Ducati sources consulted on Saturday in Valencia said that “the possibility exists”, even if “it is not yet foreseen in the Spaniard’s contract”.

While waiting for what may happen on Sunday in the last race of the season, it will not be easy for Martin to win the title, given that Bagnaia will enter the last race with a 14 point advantage, so a fifth place would be enough for him to confirm himself as champion.

