Between laughter and challenges, Shawn Levy confesses the difficulties of filming Stranger Things with a cast that never stops growing

“In Hawkins, Indiana, time is unforgiving. And I’m not talking about that parallel dimension full of monsters, but about the real world, where the protagonists of Stranger Things fight a very different battle: against the relentless advance of the years. Shawn Levydirector and executive producer of the series, between jokes and complicit gestures, revealed in a recent interview for Wired the challenge posed by the stoppage in production of the fifth season.

Like a pressure cooker on hold, the set of Stranger Things awaits as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, with actors fighting for fair pay. Levy jokes about the age of the actors with an expression that could easily be taken from a script for the series: “These damn children, there is no way for them to stop their aging process.” And since the first episode came to life eight years ago, the temporal gap between actors and characters has only widened.

The race against time comes to an end

The irony of a director begging his stars to defy nature is reminiscent of those science fiction plots that fascinate us so much. With the series still in limbo, Levy displays his ingenuity: “I begged them to stop his aging, but apparently artificial intelligence still can’t do that.” A comedy that reflects a genuine concern for the realism of a series that has captivated millions.

Mike, Eleven y Will, the children who faced the Upside Down, are not so children anymore. Their real counterparts, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnappare already around 20 years old, while their characters are barely 15. The last season left them in March 1986 and, if the predictions do not fail, we could see a jump in time of up to three years to align fiction and reality.

The age dilemma It doesn’t just concern the youngest members of the cast. Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) face a similar discrepancy, although at least in their cases, makeup and costumes could be more effective allies.

Time in Stranger Things is, more than ever, a formidable enemy. We’re not talking about a Demogorgon that can be defeated at the end of the episode. Here, every minute counts, and every delay in production could mean a drastic change in how fans perceive their favorite characters.

Meanwhile, the fans wait, with one eye on the calendar and the other on the news, eager to dive back into the adventures of Hawkins, in the hope that the next season will not only close the story, but also offer a heartfelt tribute to those ‘children’ who grew up in front of our screens. What is clear is that the new season will arrive in 2024, but we still do not have a clear framework for when we will be able to see the end of this great series.

In the game strategy of Stranger Things, the production could consider a more significant jump in time, but always respecting the eighties DNA that defines the series. Ultimately, the show must go on, even when reality insists on directing its own plot twists.

The fifth season of Stranger Things promises to be an epic finale, and while the negotiations at the SAG-AFTRA table project a halo of hope, Shawn Levy and his team are ready for the challenge: telling a story where the years weigh down, but the adventurous spirit remains eternal.