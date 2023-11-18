The forests are filled with color and suddenly even the most remote and remote urban park looks like something out of a Claude Monet canvas, true, but autumn also has its handicaps. The worst, probably: the short days, the long nights and the days spent in waterwith storms that in regions with an Atlantic climate can continue until entire weeks are left in which leaving the house without an umbrella hanging on your arm is almost reckless.

When that happens, drying the laundry can be an ordeal.

An uncomfortable, unhealthy and even expensive ordeal.

Or at least that’s how it is in homes in most of the world, where to get by we usually use dryers that take up space and increase the electricity bill, radiators and stoves that don’t quite offer an efficient solution, or indoor clotheslines. in which the garments they hang for days without them drying out completely while the laundry basket overflows.

Except in Tokyo.

Learning from Japan





There they have found a way to dry clothes in autumn and winter efficiently, quickly and without bad odors. In the Japanese capital, a city with a humid subtropical climate, generous in rainfall and where there are also an abundance of small apartments—so many and so small that sometimes it is necessary to talk about “microhousing”—they have developed a technique to keep their clothes clean and well ventilated. all year. And without the help of dryers.

The system is called “hanging rainbow”, and while it sounds a bit poetic it is actually a graphic description of how the clothes should be arranged.

The first step is to find a well-ventilated room in the home, through which the air circulates and, if possible, is warmed by the sun during part of the day. There we will install our clothesline, bar or rope, on which – and this is a key part of the technique – we will arrange the garments. in the shape of a rainbow.

As? Trying to make the clothes draw an inverted “U”, so that the longest garments would be at the ends and the shortest ones would be distributed in a staggered manner towards the interior. On the Japanese real estate portal Apts, aimed precisely at leasing in Tokyo, they even include a graph on how clothes should be arranged to achieve efficient and quick drying.

“When hanging clothes, leave enough room for air to circulate. Japan’s humidity can make the air seem heavier, which means clothes will take longer to dry,” the platform explains. “A good trick is to hang clothes garments in the shape of a rainbow, hooking the longest ones at the ends and the shortest ones as you move inward. For towels, hang one side longer than the other for better air circulation.”

According to their calculations, the technique allows considerable time savings. If drying a load by arranging the clothes in a “V” shape can take four and a half hours, arranging them as an inverted “U” allows you to reduce that time to just four hours.

It is not the only thing you should take into account. If you want a good drying and prevent your clothes from taking on a musty smell, Apts also advises not leaving them in the washing machine for longer than strictly necessary. And that means removing the clothes “immediately”, without waiting, once the washing cycle has concluded.

“Even leaving clothes in the machine for 10 days can cause odor,” he warns. Other tricks include placing the clothes perpendicular to the air circulation and in the opposite direction to the entrance of the room or using hangers to avoid that, once distributed on the clothesline, the fabrics are close to each other. Ideally, they should be as far apart as possible. For smaller socks or underwear, you can use an octopus directly.

The goal: to make drying clothes in autumn and winter less of an ordeal…

…without having to dedicate space and money to a dryer.

Images: Leroy Tan (Unsplash) and Atul Vinayak (Unsplash)

