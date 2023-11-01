The Brazilian has turned to lawyers to consider legal action over what he believes was a conspiracy that caused him to lose the 2008 world championship to Lewis Hamilton.

Massa believes that, at the time, the FIA ​​and FOM (Formula One Management) did not act correctly on the knowledge they had of Nelson Piquet’s intentional crash in the 2008 Singapore GP, which proved influential for the title .

Massa believes that the result of the Singapore GP should have been completely canceled, which would have cost Hamilton those extra points that were enough for him to win the 2008 world championship crown in the last round of the season.

With the situation still open, while Massa’s lawyers await clarification from the FIA ​​and FOM, the Brazilian has stayed away from the F1 paddock, having canceled his scheduled appearances for the Italian and Japanese Grands Prix.

But given that the Brazilian GP is so close to home and that he is a local hero, it was thought that perhaps he would make the effort to visit Interlagos. However, speaking to Motorsport.com, Massa said he will likely avoid going to the Grand Prix and that he has not been asked to carry out any ambassadorial duties.

“The only thing I know is that F1 asked me not to go to the Monza race. I was also supposed to go to the race in Japan (as an ambassador) and I didn’t go.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 3rd position, with Felipe Massa after the sprint

“We haven’t talked about Brazil, we haven’t had any contact from that moment before Monza until now, so…”.

Explaining whether he would go to the races on his own, Massa said: “I think I won’t. I would only go to the races as an ambassador. But compared 100% to the (legal) situation that’s happening right now, maybe (to the point) to not go because of (everything) that is happening.

“But there was no invitation and no conversation about my role as ambassador, so I don’t think I should participate.”

Massa has stated several times that the goal of any legal action he intends to take is to overturn the outcome of the 2008 world championship.

