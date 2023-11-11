November 12th will be the last day on which the inhabitants of Berlin will be able to move around the city using several metro trains commissioned and built by the German Democratic Republic (DDR) which administered East Berlin before the fall of the wall in 1989: there are 22 trains of the Series 485, considered by many to be a symbol of the city. More than thirty years after their introduction these trains are still running and have proven extremely long-lived, but they will be withdrawn because they are not compatible with the city’s new public transport safety system currently being implemented.

The Series 485 model trains were commissioned in the late 1970s by Deutsche Reichsbahn, the East German railway company, from a factory just outside Berlin. However, by the time they were ready the wall had already fallen and they entered service in early 1990 as the reunification of the city and nation was underway.

Until now they had not been abandoned because they were still considered very modern: the carriages – with an extremely recognizable aesthetic, thanks to the square shape and the yellow and red painted exterior – are made of aluminum and much lighter than those of the previous models, and the external sliding doors were designed to leave more space for the windows. Furthermore, they are among the few trains capable of generating electricity from the braking system, reducing their energy consumption.

However, in other respects they have become obsolete: the ventilation system causes them to fail frequently during snowstorms, the flat windshields of the train drivers’ cars perform worse than new models, and, although the carriages are largely accessible to wheelchairs, they don’t line up perfectly with the station platforms like newer trains do.

Most had been retired in 2017, but 22 remained in operation to make up for the lack of cars. Now this problem has been solved and those 22 trains will be replaced by those of the Series 481 introduced in the early nineties, which among other improvements have more space for standing passengers, and by the more recent Series 483/484, which came into use in September 2023. The city is currently implementing a new transportation system that has updated train sustainability and safety standards and is not compatible with the 485 Series.

Recognizing their historical and cultural value for the city, the service that manages Berlin’s urban and suburban network has decided to put hundreds of seats up for sale for those who want to preserve a tangible piece of Berlin’s history. The city administration also announced that a specimen will be exhibited at the German Museum of Technology, to keep it visible to the public.