The premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie finishes strengthening the relationship between Nintendo and cinema. Your sales have skyrocketed!

These days we have seen huge headlines about sales figures for games and consoles. Nintendo has published its latest financial report, which has revealed that Switch exceeds 130 million consoles sold and that its games do not stop selling. But there is another much more interesting fact: the impact of Super Mario Bros. The Movie on Nintendo.

The plumber’s movie was released last 5th of April in theaters and, in a very short time, it has become the second highest-grossing animated film in history. The commitment to Illumination has been perfect, and its consequences have been reflected in the accounts and intentions of Nintendo, which has already announced its next film project. Since the plumber’s film was released, and until September 30, Nintendo has generated 55 billion yen (€342 million / $365 million) only through content related to its IP. A increase of 133.3% Over the previous year.

The company has more than doubled the numbers on that front, mainly because of what the Mario movie has generated, and por how this has influenced Nintendo’s royalties. It may not reach the same business volume as the one they already have in video games (€4,582 million), but its growth has not been something isolated. The shock wave of the premiere of Super Mario in cinemas has helped Nintendo Switch has one of the best semesters of its history.

The boost of the Mario movie in Nintendo games and consoles

The sample of it? We have it in the sales of your games. In the 6 months after the release of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, five Super Mario games have surpassed one million of copies sold:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3.22 million. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 1.28 million. Mario Party Superstars – 1.27 million. Super Mario Odyssey – 1.20 million. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 1.20 million.

Mario always sells, but he has never had a semester like this on Switch. We have the most illuminating data when purchasing with the same period of the previous year, in which There were three Mario games that exceeded one million of units:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3.07 million. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – 2.17 million. Mario Party Superstars – 1.19 million.

All the titles have sold more, and the previous ones have also gained momentum thanks to the theatrical release bandwagon. Nintendo itself has recognized it in its reports, although it discreetly talks about “a positive impact on the sales of Mario-related titles.” Something to which we must add the million-dollar record sales of Super Mario Bros Wonder.

The play was perfect, and the clear sign that it is a viable option for business. Special consoles, a boost in software and an increase in Nintendo’s sales forecasts for the next 6 months show that there is a lot of future in movies. So much so, that those from Kyoto have decided to team up with Sony to also make a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda.

The next to star in this phenomenon is going to be Link, although his jump to the movies is going to take a while to arrive. When he does, it will be time to get out the calculator again and see if Zelda’s cinema effect also works. Although we already told you, Of course he will.