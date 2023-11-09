On Wednesday the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, an important body of the Catholic Church which among other things has the task of dealing with matters concerning the doctrine and morality of believers, published a series of clarifications on life within the Church of trans people and people who have homosexual relationships (the ministry speaks more specifically about “homoemotional” people).

The clarifications were provided by the dicastery in response to some questions asked in recent months by José Negri, bishop of Santo Amaro in Brazil, and concern above all the possibility of participating in the sacraments of baptism and marriage. The document was signed by Victor Manuel Fernandez, director of the dicastery, and countersigned by Pope Francis.

These are issues on which in the past the Catholic Church had not explicitly provided guidelines of conduct, in fact not imposing bans but not even giving clear explanations. The first question concerns the possibility that a trans person can be baptized: the ministry says that a trans person who has also undergone hormonal treatment and sex reassignment surgery «can receive baptism, under the same conditions as other faithful , if there are no situations in which there is a risk of generating public scandal or disorientation among the faithful”. The dicastery also specifies that “in the case of children or adolescents with problems of a transsexual nature, if well prepared and willing, they can receive baptism”.

The same goes for the possibility of trans people being godfather or godmother at a baptism. The dicastery says that it is possible but specifies that «it will not be allowed if there is a risk of scandal, undue legitimation or disorientation in the educational field of the ecclesial community». In essence, according to the dicastery, it does not matter whether a person is trans or not to be able to act as a godfather or godmother, but that he or she leads a life that conforms to the Gospel. The dicastery is even clearer in answering the question whether a trans person can be a witness to a wedding: in this case, it is said in the document, “there is nothing in the current universal canonical legislation” that prohibits a trans person from doing as a witness.

As regards the baptism of children of homosexual people, who have been adopted or born through gestation for others (the ministry uses the derogatory definition “rented womb”), it is said that for them to be baptized there must be “well-founded hope” that they will be educated “in the Catholic religion”, so there is no prior ban.

The dicastery then adds a response on the possibility that people who have a gay relationship can be godfathers or godmothers of a baptism: in this case the dicastery makes a distinction between people who live together and lead “a life in conformity with the faith”, for whom it is possible, and people whose cohabitation does not consist of “a simple cohabitation, but rather in a stable and declared more uxorio relationship”, literally in the manner of husband and wife, in practice intends them to have sexual relations, for which it is not possible. Finally, the ministry says that, as for trans people, there are no prohibitions for people in gay relationships from acting as witnesses in weddings.

