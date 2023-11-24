In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The most magical time of the year is coming, and what better way to count down to Christmas than with an Advent Calendar that combines the excitement of daily surprises with the passion for collecting.

Este Black Friday, el Funko Advent Calendar: Star Wars Holiday, on sale for 47 euros, is once again the protagonist, offering a unique and fun way to wait for Christmas. Let’s find out why this calendar is a must-have for Star Wars fans and Funkos collectors.

Funko Advent Calendar: Star Wars Holiday por 47 euros

An advent calendar like no other

Con 24 little doors that hide unique Funko Pocket Pops, each day becomes an exciting adventure as you discover which Star Wars character awaits you. From iconic heroes to legendary villains, this calendar has everything to delight children and adults alike.

Best of all, it’s not just about collecting these minifigures: You can place them in front of the illustrations on the box to create and display your own charming Star Wars scene. It’s an interactive and creative way to count down the days until Christmas, adding a touch of excitement to every December morning.

A party of daily surprises

Each of the 24 collectible minifigures included on the Funko Advent Calendar: Star Wars Holiday is one of a kind, making the experience even more special. Plus, these Pocket Pop! collectibles They vary in height. The diversity of characters ensures that every day you find a new surprise, adding characters to your collection and adventures to your Christmas celebrations.

This advent calendar is not just a perfect gift for Star Wars fans of all ages, but also an exciting way to make the countdown to the holiday season memorable. Officially licensed by Star Wars, it’s a fun and original way to get into the Christmas spirit.

With the Black Friday sale, it’s the perfect time to purchase this festive treasure, whether to complete your Funko collection or to start a new holiday tradition. Get ready to discover which Star Wars characters will accompany you as you count down to a galactic Christmas!

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.