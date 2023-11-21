In recent years the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which governs China in a dictatorial manner, is adopting an increasingly traditionalist and reactionary position on the role of women. Conservative attitudes on gender issues have deepened in China with the rise to power of Xi Jinping, and are seen among other things as a misguided attempt to respond to the deepening demographic crisis facing the country. For about a decade, social and cultural policies have been established in China that aim to promote a traditional image of Chinese women as wives and mothers, often to the detriment of their working and economic emancipation, but in recent months this process has had a further acceleration.

The communist leadership has reiterated its reactionary position on the role of women also in recent weeks, on the occasion of the National Women’s Congress organized by the Chinese National Women’s Federation (a body controlled by the party). During the Congress, which was held at the end of October, the important (male) political leaders who participated reiterated a decidedly traditionalist vision of the role of women, also in contrast with declarations and political positions taken in previous years.

For example, in Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang’s inaugural speech he failed to repeat the standard formula on gender equality as the “fundamental national policy of the Chinese government” which had been repeated at the beginning of every Congress since the 1990s. On the contrary, however, Ding urged the Federation to “establish a correct perspective on marriage, love, birth rate and family” (i.e. the perspective of the so-called “traditional family”).

This language is very different from that used in the past. During the previous congress in 2018, Xi Jinping himself had encouraged “helping women to better manage the relationship between family and work”, while this year, at the closing of the Congress, he said that policies for women do not only concern the development of women themselves, but also “family and social harmony, as well as national development and progress”. In practice, Xi said, women’s autonomy must be subordinated to the (especially demographic) needs of the state. Xi also urged to “cultivate a new culture of marriage and fertility”, as well as to “strengthen the orientation of young people’s views on marriage, birthrates and family”: all rather traditionalist topics.

China’s demographic crisis

According to many experts, the main reason for this increasingly reactionary and traditionalist attitude towards women on the part of the Communist Party is the demographic crisis that China has been facing for some time. Faced with the decline in births, the (all-male) leadership of the Party is adopting a rhetoric and attitude similar to those of many far-right regimes in the West and beyond.

The Chinese demographic crisis has rather distant origins. Starting from 1979, with the introduction of the one-child policy, Chinese society has undertaken a path of radical social reform which in many ways has been a precondition for the surprising economic development observed in recent decades. On the other hand, however, this family policy has significantly depressed the birth rate, thus exposing China to the risk of premature aging.

The effects of this demographic problem are already visible in China, where last year the population fell for the first time in six decades. The demographic peak reached at the end of 2021 recorded 1,412.6 million inhabitants in the country while a year later the number had dropped to 1,411.8 million: with 9.56 million new births and 10.41 million deaths, the population Chinese population in 2022 decreased by approximately 850,000 people.

The most worrying trend is the lack of new births, which have declined in recent years. Although decreasing compared to the previous decade, between 2003 and 2015 the number of newborns remained stable at around 16 million per year, with a peak of 17.86 million recorded in 2016. Since then, however, the birth curve has has sloped dramatically and last year fell below the threshold of 10 million per year for the first time. The prospects for the current year are not very encouraging: according to Qiao Jie, head of the Health Science Center at Peking University, this year the number of newborns could even drop to 7-8 million. Other projections, however, are more optimistic and believe that the figure could stabilize around 10 million in the coming years.

The government has taken several measures to counter this crisis. In 2016 the one-child policy was abolished, allowing citizens of the People’s Republic to have up to two children, while in 2021 the limit was raised to three children. In addition to the easing of restrictions (which in some cases local administrations have even gone so far as to cancel completely), Beijing has promoted economic support programs for couples intending to have children. However, the measures implemented, such as tax cuts, state subsidies or the extension of maternity leave, have not had the desired effect.

There are several reasons why young Chinese don’t have children. The first, despite the economic aid, has to do with the high costs involved in raising a child in China: the huge costs for education and the scarcity of newborn care services are two important elements that dissuade Chinese couples . The second is instead connected to social changes: if some people have decided to postpone important personal decisions such as getting married or starting a family until the future (especially in the general climate of uncertainty experienced in China in recent years), for a part of the population instead it is a life project that does not involve parenthood.

However, according to He Dan, director of the China Population and Development Research Centre, part of the responsibility must also be attributed to wrong public strategies, especially at the level of local administrations. By focusing on supporting families with a second or third child, local officials have often failed to encourage people to have their first child and unintentionally contributed to depressing overall fertility rates.

The campaign for family values

Policies in favor of the birth rate are placed in this context of demographic crisis. To combat the low number of births, in recent years the PCC has promoted a campaign that also develops on a cultural level, and which seeks to influence the social norms and values ​​that revolve around marriage, family and parenting. The campaign has often tried to ease the social pressure that creating a family entails in China: some of the directives issued by the CCP Central Committee in 2021, for example, push to counteract obsolete and problematic practices such as dowry.

On the other hand, however, the Communist Party has tried to recover above all traditional values ​​and images regarding the family. In a now systematic manner, the Chinese leadership approaches the issue of gender roles with a paternalistic attitude, in which individual choices are subjected to the political need to counter the demographic crisis.

Hand in hand with the revival of conservative family values ​​has also been the repression of progressive female voices. In recent years, several feminist profiles or those simply trying to defend women’s rights have been closed on Chinese social media: an example of this is the #MeToo movement, which had achieved a certain diffusion in China and had allowed numerous cases of sexual abuse to be discovered , but it was quickly suppressed by the authorities.

Even from a symbolic point of view, the presence of Chinese women at the highest levels of the party has always been very limited and recently even this minimal representation was abruptly interrupted. Since 1997, within the Politburo of the PCC (one of the main governing bodies of the Party) there has always been at least one woman among its approximately 25 members: last year during the 20th Party Congress all positions were available they were assigned to men.

The Chinese discourse on women

The gender issue in China has seen mixed fortunes. Female emancipation from the subordinate role that was assigned to women in traditional Chinese society was a central element of the socialist revolution undertaken by Mao Zedong after the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Already in the first Constitution promulgated by the People’s Republic in 1954 they were expressly established the equal rights of women and men “in all spheres of political, economic, cultural, social and domestic life”.

The policies for the socio-economic inclusion of women and for gender equality, promoted with the slogan “women hold up half the sky”, were applied in an instrumental way to the building of a socialist society, and this led to some real advances and others more linked to the government’s propaganda needs.

For years, the status of women in Chinese society remained quite good compared to other developing countries, but political and economic power has always remained in the hands of men.

With market reforms and the gradual economic liberalization that began in the late 1980s, many state policies supporting gender equality gradually weakened. Although from the point of view of education and access to health, Chinese women have experienced a notable improvement in recent decades, in terms of employment and economic well-being the disparity between men and women in China has deepened. Today China ranks 48th in the Gender Inequality Index ranking drawn up by the United Nations, a ranking in which Italy is 13th (the index measures inequality, the ranking starts from the lowest values).