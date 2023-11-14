The Kings League, a well-known 7-a-side soccer tournament that brings together prominent streamers led by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué, has captured the attention of soccer fans around the world, generating such interest that its female version, the Queens, has already been created. League. Even last Wednesday, October 25, the arrival of the Américas Kings League was made official, which will have among its 12 presidents the famous Chilean YouTuber Germán Garmendia.

La chilean Kings League

Chile did not want to be oblivious to this phenomenon, and launched a league with a new name but maintaining the format that has made it a success, called Legends Cup, which began to be played last Sunday, November 12 at the Sports City of the San Sebastián University. in Las Condes. The championship has the participation of eight teams, each led by influencers from the country.

Standing out among the team presidents is Manuel de Tezanos, the beloved and hated sports journalist and content creator on his Balong YouTube channel. Other influencers such as El Ranty, Pancha Sky, Tabatha Pacer and Benjamín Arismendi are included in the list of celebrities as team presidents. Matchdays are broadcast live through the official Legends Cup account on YouTube and Twitch, offering viewers the opportunity to follow the competition closely.

If you were interested in the Dr. Simi league, here is the position table after the first date:

