DC Comics has announced the launch of a new series starring the children of Sinestro and General Zod!

Writer Peter J. Tomasi unforgettably captured the fun and action of young superheroes joining forces in the Super Sons series, becoming one of DC’s fan-favorite comic series. This February Tomasi returns to the youth world of DC once again, this time with artist David Lafuente and the children of two of DC’s most infamous supervillains in Sinister Sons.

When Lor-Zod, General Zod’s son, is banished from his adopted world of New Kandor, he encounters a boy on a quest – the son of Sinestro! Sinson wants to prove that he has what it takes to live up to his father’s name, but not everything is as it seems, and the sons’ journeys will take them to the heart of darkness in this sensational first issue! ! Tomasi and LaFuente are set to deliver one of the most dynamic debuts for a duo in the history of the DC Universe!

Sinister Sons Nº 1 hits comic book stores in the United States on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, with a main cover by Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy, and with variant covers by Dan Mora, Jamal Campbell, V. Ken Marion and Danny Miki, Ramón Pérez and a special acetate variant cover by Pete Woods.

You can see the covers and variants below:

About the characters

Lor-Zod is a character created by Geoff Johns, Richard Donner, and Adam Kubert, whose first appearance in comics was in Action Comics #844 in December 2006. Lor-Zod is very dedicated and loyal to his father, and believes who is the rightful ruler who can bring order to the galaxy. He despises those who are against his father and the House of Zod, but has the greatest disdain for the Legion of Super-Heroes and the El family for imprisoning his parents in the Phantom Zone.

He especially hates Superboy, as he is both an El and whose actions inspired the formation of the Legion. He is willing to go to extremes to achieve his goals and, despite any failure or setback, he refuses to give up and remains determined. He is also shown to be patient and calculating, willing to wait an entire year before attempting to eliminate Superboy again and carefully planned the second assassination attempt on him to succeed.

As for Sinson, the character was introduced this year in GREEN LANTERN #4 by Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente with the two-part Wayward arc, which revealed some details about his origins. Sinson is actually called Korg and is originally from Korugar.

Korugar was one of several planets subjugated by Sinestro and home to the Green Lantern, Katma Tui, who helped overthrow Sinestro and took Sinestro’s position in the force. She was later replaced by Soranik Natu. In the New 52 reboot, Volthoom devoured the planet Korugar and inspired Sinestro to retaliate.