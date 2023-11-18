A Toyota Supra with a turbo that gives Dyson a stroke, that’s nice, but it’s not of much use in the Netherlands. Although we detest the statement ‘you can only drive it 100 km’, there is a small grain of truth in it. In the Netherlands, especially for daily mileage, you don’t need much more than 200 hp.

If you want more than 200 hp for relatively little money, then you should actually look at plug-in hybrids. For 36,000 euros you can have an MG EHS with 258 hp. But they are also heavier, and besides: does it really make you happy? For this list we looked at petrol cars without an electric motor. Unfortunately, the lack of electricity means that prices are rising considerably.

Volkswagen Polo GTI (43,790 euros)

We have been so focused in recent years on how expensive the Polo and Polo GTI have become, that we have completely missed the fact that the small hatch is still the cheapest way to drive 200+ hp without a plug. Not so long ago you could drive a Golf GTI for the same money. We must say that in terms of dimensions and performance, this Polo is on par with a Golf from a few years ago.

BMW 223i Active Tourer (48.805 euro)

We actually wanted to skip this one for the simple reason that it is a 2-series Active Tourer, but we have to mention it anyway. If you have to take something that looks like a van and has more than 200 hp, you will be fine here. We will skip the BMW X1 with the same engine in this list (58,038 euros).

Kia Ceed GT (47.595 euro)

About six years ago you could buy a Hyundai i30 N with 250 hp for 39,995 euros, a thoroughbred hot hatch. Hyundai no longer even sells that car in the Netherlands. Now for a higher amount you can have a Kia Ceed GT with 204 hp, which you can call more of a lukewarm hatchback. Not that it is a bad car, but it is not a party song like the i30 N. You can also buy the GT as a Proceed or Xceed.

Audi A4 40 TFSI (49.364 euro)

Also debatable as a ‘nice car’, but there are a lot of people who will be satisfied with this sedan. It is also available as an Avant with this engine. In principle it is the engine from the Golf GTI, but with 204 hp. And because we included this A4 here, we skipped the A5 (57,445 euros) with the same engine.

Mini John Cooper Works (53.890 euro)

It’s still in the price list and it looks like you can still order it, but probably not for much longer. Because the new Mini (from now on called Mini Cooper) is coming. For just over half a ton you have 231 hp in one of the nicest cars of the moment. The brand would also like to build a JCW version of the new Mini Cooper.

Ford Focus ST-X (56.390 euro)

If you look in the configurator at Ford and this car suddenly costs 60,640 euros, then you are too late. At the time of writing, a promotional price applies to this hot Focus, saving you a lot of money. The Focus ST-X is basically everything you want in a hot hatchback; quite practical due to its five doors, a manual gearbox and 280 hp.

BMW 128ti (58,682 euros)

Now that the 1 Series has front-wheel drive, BMW suddenly thought that they could build a nice competitor for the Golf GTI. And so it happened. The BMW 128ti gets 265 hp on the front wheels and has (if you want) some nice details, such as red air scoops in the front bumper. The biggest question is: wouldn’t you rather take the 2 series below?

BMW 230i Coupe (59,115 euros)

With 245 hp it is slightly less powerful than the 128ti, but you do get rear-wheel drive. That makes it quite a difficult choice, but fortunately there is not necessarily a wrong choice. Except that you can also buy a GR Yaris for a little more money. Both BMWs are only available with an automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Golf GTI (59,240 euros)

In the past you could buy two GTIs for 60,000 euros. Now you only get one and you don’t even have the option to choose a manual transmission anymore. However, you immediately get 245 hp, which previously only applied to the Performance versions. There will probably be another facelift for this GTI and then the fun is over, and you have to make do with the electric Golf GTI or the ID.2 GTI.

Toyota GR Yaris (63,495 euros)

The upper limit of this list was actually 60,000 euros and this GR Yaris with a price of 59,000 euros fell exactly below that. But prices have risen since January this year, so you now spend at least 63,000 euros, and even 65,995 euros for the Performance version. For that money you get an almost full-fledged rally car for the street with 261 hp. And certainly one of the last of its kind.