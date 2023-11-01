A villain played by Leonardo DiCaprio himself and that many cannot get out of their heads due to what he represented in the film.

One of the keys to the success of Tarantino’s films is not only the narrative, but also the depth that each of the characters expose.

All of Quentin Tarantino’s films have really well-defined main and secondary characters who are even permanently remembered by viewers.

And among all these characters, there are also a series of villains who have gone down in history, and even one of those villains was literally hated by Tarantino himself when he was writing the script.

For this we have to go back to the movie Django Unchainedand focus on a character played excellently by Leonardo DiCaprio.

We’re talking about Calvin Candie, who Leonardo DiCaprio gave him such a marked background, which is considered by the public, but also by himself Tarantinoas the character he hates the most in his entire filmography.

In fact, Tarantino admits that “Calvin Candie was different from the rest of them. In a way he hated the character. Actually, he really hated it. It was strange writing a character I hated and feeling that way about the character. That’s why I thought he was a flawed character.”

But here we must highlight the work of Leonardo DiCaprio, given that Calvin Candie would not have been so hated by Tarantino if he had not had a performance to match.

Surely you remember other villains from Tarantino moviesbut it is clear that Calvin Candie in Django Unchained is one of the most charismatic and hated by the entire public, including the director himself.