If you are one of the users who has an Amazon Fire TV at home, then you will surely like to know what settings you can use to improve the video quality to watch movies or series. Two settings that not everyone knows, but that can make a difference, as it allows you change image resolution.

In the settings configuration of the famous Amazon devices there is a particular section that allows you to get the most out of these small devices. If you are one of those who have one for turn a TV into a Smart TVthen it is time for you to know how to change the video resolution to see the movies and series you play from this device better than ever.

Adjust the image resolution

You may not have thoroughly reviewed the settings of your Fire TV yet, but don’t worry, because in the following lines you can see one of the settings that the Amazon device hides to adjust video resolution.

Within the Fire TV settings menu there is a particular section with which, depending on the model you have, you can increase the image quality up to 4K resolution. This way you can take advantage of the maximum quality that your television offers you. The usual thing is that it comes defaults to automaticbut if for any reason you notice that it is not the highest quality, then you have to change this setting:

Enter the settings menu from the Fire TV home screen.

Tap on Settings. Navigate to the tab Screen and sound. Once inside, select the option Screen settings. Click on Video resolution. Within this section you will find different options: Auto, 2160p, 1080p, etc. Select the Auto mode.

From now on, you won’t have to do anything else about it. And all thanks to the fact that Amazon’s own device will select the best resolution at all times depending on the television you connect the Fire TV to.

As a bonus, there is another setting you should enable: Match frame rate. This ensures that the Fire TV works at the same image refresh rate as the screen. And this way you can ensure that the image does not look worse with certain contents. Although this function is not compatible with all streaming applications, among those that are available, for example, is Prime Video.

Try this button combination

On the other hand, if you want to change the video resolution, but without entering the configuration menu, the truth is that there is a button combination that makes it easier for you. This way it will take less time to adjust this device parameter.

To achieve this, you just have to press the following buttons: Up + back button and hold them for 10 seconds approximately. With this, the Amazon Fire TV will let you see the resolution and frequency of the screen and will change to different resolutions every few seconds. When you get to the one you want to put, you just have to click on Use current resolution. This way, you will avoid entering the configuration menu and you will be able to see the difference between each image resolution.