The reality show The Squid Game: The Challenge has been released on Netflix and those responsible address the question: Is everything we see real?

After the super success of the Korean series Squid Game on Netflix, they have made a reality show titled The Squid Game: The Challenge where real people face tests for a large amount of money.

Obviously, the fictional series showed that whoever lost the game died and that is not happening in reality. However, many people wonder if it is true or fake.

The Squid Game: The Challenge

Now, those responsible for the program answer the question.

In a recent interview with THR, producers Stephen Lambert, Stephen Yemoh, John Hay and Toni Ireland talk about The Squid Game: The Challenge.

Stephen Lambert said: “People expect the show to be pretty close to the script.”

“We made that judgment. If someone else had done it, he might have made a different judgment. We think it works for us. People expect the show to be quite similar to the scripted show. I think the use of the guards was something we were very pleased with: they helped create that feeling that it was an immersive experience for the contestants.”

“They communicated a lot of the information to the players, rather than having producers or a presenter. And they looked good. I think one of the best decisions we made was hiring a choreographer who worked with them to ensure that they moved in the right way to convey authority and a type of presence. “We work very hard trying to achieve that balance.” Stephen Lambert revealed.

John Hay said: “We talked about it a lot, but for Red Light, Green Light, we had to have something that was instant. It had to be tangible, it had to feel like it belonged in the Squid Game universe but we didn’t do that. I don’t want to pretend that people were dying. I enjoy the moments in editing where someone looks at their firecracker and goes, ‘Oh, s–‘.”

Toni Ireland said: “It was up to the players to decide how much they wanted to represent their elimination if they wanted to. Some people don’t have great reactions and some people really do it, and it’s their time. If they wanted to do it, that’s absolutely fine with us.”

Stephen Yemoh said: “We never told them to act in a big dramatic moment.”

John Hay said: “They were told to react however they thought was appropriate, and it was surprising to see how people interpreted that.”

So, the conclusion is that the people who participated in The Squid Game: The Challenge were asked to enter the world of Squid Game, so each one interpreted that as they wanted or could. Leaving a great sensation to the viewer.