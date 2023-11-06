A few days ago we had the opportunity to travel to New York to attend, as the only Spanish media, the presentation of the HBO and Max news for 2024 (which will largely be the Max news when it finally lands in Spain). After the string of release dates, trailers and titles of the next Warner productions for television, we had the opportunity to speak with Casey Bloys, CEO of content at HBO and Max, so that he could influence some details about the future of the platforms and about his vision of the industry.

One of the main issues was that of shared accounts, a path of restrictions that rival platforms such as Netflix or Disney+ are already following, and which, as far as is known, is yielding good results: in the case of Netflix, the company assures that it does not They are noticing a drop in subscribers attributable to this measure, which was met with angry protests from viewers after its announcement. According to Bloys, it’s an issue that’s on “the to-do list.”

At the moment, Bloys did not share more details, although he acknowledged that “the advantage that Netflix has in terms of limiting password sharing is that it was the first to move, so I think it has more power to crack down on the sharing.” sharing passwords than other streamers.” And also He acknowledged that “all streamers are thinking about it”although without giving specific dates or plans.

As ‘El Pinguíno’ was one of the star novelties of the presentation, with a new trailer that focused on the confrontation with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) for control of Gotham’s underworld, it was inevitable to ask for more details about the context in which this second installment of the Dark Knight franchise started by Matt Reeves with ‘The Batman’ arrives. Doesn’t it come at a time of obvious exhaustion of the superheroic formula?

Bloys stated that “I don’t know if it’s necessarily blockbuster fatigue, but more the uniformity of the stories.” And to demonstrate it he compared ‘El Pinguíno’ with the other great series of the DC team, ‘The Peacemaker’: “I think The key, even within DC, is to try to tell different stories with different styles, not trying to do the same series over and over again,” he stated: “I would say that ‘The Peacemaker’ has a very different tone than The Penguin. So there’s no uniformity in the storytelling and I think that helps.”

With this, Bloys makes clear reference to Marvel’s need for all its products to belong to a coherent universe and share a tone and style. And he says: “Unfortunately, Marvel, no matter how good their series are, probably has too many. That’s one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros: it’s not just a set of stories. There are many stories that you can turn to.”

To all these issues were added other relevant ones for the platform, such as the abundant licenses that HBO is currently ceding to its competition, especially to Netflix, a strategy with which Bloys claims to be “comfortable.” He recognizes that “we have to protect the programs that are successful,” but at the same time that syndication is useful: “your series can have a life after its initial broadcastand a life that lasts decades,” he said.

And Bloys recalls that although the transfer of series to Netflix draws attention, “the idea of ​​selling a program outside of our ecosystem is not strange to us. At HBO we did it often. Basically we sold everything.” And he adds: “What we’ve seen so far is that any show we give up, we see an increase in viewership on Max.” What he rules out is carrying out this operation with recent series: “I don’t think we will see the series that I have presented here anywhere else for a few years.”

In Xataka | “A very stupid idea”: HBO CEO admits using fake Twitter accounts to respond to negative reviews