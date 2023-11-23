We can now see the trailer for The Cello, which has the incentive of being the new horror film from the director of SAW II

Get ready for The Cello, the next film from Darren Lynn Bousman, the master behind several installments of the Saw saga! This chilling new horror film, starring Tobin Bell, Jeremy Irons, Samer Ismail and Elham Ali, promises to make horror and music lovers tremble.

What is this new horror movie about? The Cello immerses viewers in the world of Saudi cellist Nasser, who is torn between greatness and frustration, desperately longing to express his musical genius. His old cello, an impediment to his dreams, leads him to search for a new instrument. But by acquiring a magnificent and seemingly perfect cello, Nasser unleashes a chain of unimaginable horrors.

It took a lot to arrive.

After two years since filming ended, the trailer for this film has finally been revealed. The trailer, accompanied by an intriguing synopsis and a revealing poster, immerses you in a dark world of secrets and fatalities.

The official synopsis of this new horror film:

“The story follows Nasser, a virtuoso cellist from Saudi Arabia, whose talent is overshadowed by his ancient and decrepit instrument. His life takes a turn when a mysterious store offers him an exceptional red cello. This new instrument unleashes new inspiration in Nasser, but hides a dark past. As he prepares for a crucial audition, the cello reveals a sinister legacy linked to a conductor and the tragedy that engulfs his loved ones. “Nasser is faced with a heartbreaking decision: pursue his musical dream despite the horror unleashed by this perfect, yet terrifying, cello.”

The Cello

The Cello promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, with music as its tool to weave a plot full of horror and suspense. A cinematic experience that will shake the foundations of tranquility and harmony that aims to immerse you in a disturbing and disturbing story. Get ready for a new horror movie that will resonate beyond the music!

Release date: 12/8/2023.