The success of Jalisco businesswomen continues to consolidate, as not only has the female presence multiplied in the local business environment, but They have managed to lead large commercial projects that today compete at the national and international levels. Her influence has been a key element so that every day there are more women determined to lead projects that generate jobs and give dynamism to the entity’s economy.

This was highlighted by the president of the Coordinating Council of Business Women (CCME) of Jalisco, Marina García García, when leading the ceremony in which the Lidera 2023 award.

The CCME, which represents more than 45 thousand business women in Jalisco, grants this recognition to those leaders who have stood out for their professional projection, for the growth of their companies and for their actions that inspire the economic empowerment of other women.

He pointed out that the Lidera award is intended to make visible the new social scenario, where it is necessarily required that there be women leaders who participate, together with men and in all areas, to promote the construction of sustained and fairer development:

“According to Inegi, women currently represent 52% of the population, equivalent to 66.2 million. Of them, 4 out of 10 are part of the economically active population and, according to the 2018 Economic Censuses, 1.6 million MSMEs are owned by women and employ 2.9 million people,” he said.

The above, she said, confirms the importance of women entrepreneurs in the economic and social development of the country, which is essential to aspire to a more equal, fair and equitable society.

“Despite the achievements and the growing presence of female leadership in the world of business and companies, today the need to rebuild our societies on principles of equality continues to be the great challenge,” stated the president of the CCME of Jalisco.

In this context of ideas, actions that make visible the importance of incorporating women on the path to local success become relevant, as is the case of the Lidera award, García García explained.

For contributing with its work to the economic growth of Jalisco and for its example to reverse cultural inertia that reproduce different forms of gender inequality, the Coordinating Council of Women Entrepreneurs He distinguished Mónica Bañuelos Contreras with his award, in the businesswoman category; Mariana Carranza Rodríguez as senior executive; Nancy Montserrat López Rodríguez, as a young entrepreneur; and Tania Guadalupe Rodríguez Márquez, as representative of the organization.

They also received recognition Laura Nohemí Muñoz Benítez, for her career and leadership; as well as Marisela Moguel who was given a special award for her life’s career.

The CCME holds this annual meeting with conferences and recognitions to promote business women in the State. The Lidera award is awarded to businesswomen who impact one or the three pillars of the Coordinating Council of Women Entrepreneurs, which are: sustainability, social responsibility, human and business development.

This year the CCME received more than 40 proposals for this award. The nominations include businesswomen from sectors such as: construction, education, agriculture, finance, services and maquiladora.

After evaluating all the profiles and trajectories, it was a complicated task to choose the finalists, since all of them are female leaders, with solid careers and other values ​​that represent the spirit of the association.

