At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition of the Blu-Ray of The Castle of Cagliostrothe film directed by a newcomer Hayao Miyazaki (The Boy and the Heron) and with a script signed by the filmmaker himself together with Haruya Yamazaki (The Adventures of Captain Harlock) and Yasuo Otsuka (Lupine III: The Mystery of Mamo), based in the work created by Monkey Punch (died in April 2019).

The film is the second adventure on the big screen of the charismatic thief, whose television series began to be broadcast on television in 1971, being the most successful and beloved feature film of the legendary character, voiced by Yasuo Yamada until his death in 1995, where Kanichi Kurita has been the voice of Lupine III ever since, including the film Lupin III: The First, the first 3D film with complete digital animation made of the character and which we already analyzed on the web.

Selecta Vision recovers The Castle of Cagliostro with a new image restored and adapted to 4K, so you don’t miss a detail of this exciting adventure that changed animated cinema forever, in multiple different editions, being available on DVD, basic Blu-Ray, Collector’s Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray. Regarding the sound tracks, it has audio in Spanish and Catalan in DTS HD 2.0 and in Japanese in DTS HD 5.1. In addition, it has subtitles available in Spanish. The studios in charge of the feature film are TMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. and Studio Ghibli.

Synopsis:

The world’s most famous white-collar thief, Lupine III, and his taciturn companion Jigen will head to the European duchy of Cagliostro to discover the origin of counterfeit money stolen from the Monte Carlo Casino. But once there they must face the insurmountable walls and advanced security systems of Cagliostro Castle, where the cruel regent of the duchy and legendary forger keeps Princess Clarice prisoner with the intention of marrying her and using her to discover the secret. of the ancient hidden treasure of the Cagliostro. As if that were not enough, they will also be pursued tirelessly by Inspector Zenigata.

In this way, we have analyzed the Blu-Ray version of El Castillo de Cagliostro that Selecta Visión has released to the Spanish market, which has a reversible cover but does not have additional content either on the disc or physically. We hope you enjoy the cult film as much as we have, whose collector’s edition does contain abundant and interesting additional material, consisting of the original Soundtrack on CD, an A4-sized book, a collection of maxicards, posters, a note from Lupine , magic trick with flags, Lupine dollar, sticker pack and a reproduction of Lupine’s car on a cut-out paper so you can assemble it.

Sound tracks: Audio in DTS HD 5.1 Japanese, and in Spanish and Catalan in DTS HD 2.0.Subtitles: Castellano.Number of discs: 1Qualification: Suitable for all ages.Director: Hayao Miyazaki.Study: TMS ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD. y Studio Ghibli.Aspect: 16/9.Image: 1080p HD.Duration: 110 minutes.Origen: Japan, 1979.Original title: Rupan Sansei: Kariosutoro no Shiro.Edition: Basic Amaray box with reversible cover.