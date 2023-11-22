James Gunn’s film continues to take shape after the end of the strike, and announces two new additions to the cast.

DC Studios is moving quickly to close deals and announce signings for the Superman: Legacy cast that couldn’t be completed before the actors’ strike. James Gunn He wants to start filming in early 2024 to meet deadlines and for the film to be released in time for release in July 2025.

This week we’re seeing some big developments in the cast of Superman: Legacy. Yesterday it was reported that Nicholas Hoult would give life to Lex Luthor in the new DC Universe.

Today, two other key characters from the Superman imagination join the roster that will cover the iteration of the Man of Steel. David Corenswet: Jimmy Olsenthe Daily Planet photographer, and Miss Eve TeschmacherLex Luthor’s long-suffering assistant.

James Gunn continues to fill the gaps left in the cast of the next movie of Superman so that when it’s time to turn on the cameras on set, everyone is ready.

Who will play Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher?

According to The Hollywood Reporter: the actor will play the tireless Daily Planet photographer Skyler Gisondowho you may have seen before in movies like Licorice Pizza or series like Santa Clarita Diet.

As for Eve Teschmacher, Deadline reports that it will be the Portuguese actress Sara Sampaioof At Midnightthe one in charge of dealing with the whims of Lex Luthor.

The plan is for Superman: Legacy to begin filming in March 2024, so it is very possible that there will still be some notable additions to the cast of James Gunn’s film.

The new DC Universe replaces the almost completed DC Extended Universe, which will close the shutter after the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December. James Gunn y Peter Safran They are tasked with building a solid franchise based on DC comics, with many characters undergoing actor changes, such as Clark Kent himself.

Superman: Legacy will be the litmus test of whether this new Warner Bros. Discovery project has been a success or if it will continue the conflictive journey of the franchise in recent years.