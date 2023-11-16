On Wednesday the Guardian, one of the main British newspapers, removed from its website a letter that Osama bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist group al Qaeda, wrote in 2002 to blame the United States for various crimes and thus justify the terrorist actions of his group. In recent days the text of this letter, which has remained online for more than twenty years, has spread on social networks, and in particular on TikTok, where many people have linked it to the war currently underway in the Gaza Strip and the they used to condemn Israel, in many cases without even saying that the letter was written by one of the worst terrorists of recent decades.

It is not entirely clear, however, how much the videos discussing bin Laden’s letter, entitled “Letter to America”, have actually spread, nor how seriously they have been taken by the people who have seen them.

In 2002 the Guardian published the “Letter to America” by linking it to an explanatory article in which it provided context on who bin Laden was and what the intentions of the letter were, namely to justify past terrorist attacks by al Qaeda and to threaten them. of new ones.

Al Qaeda, among other things, is the terrorist group that carried out the attacks of 11 September 2001 in New York and Washington, in which almost 3 thousand people died, and carried out numerous other terrorist attacks in various parts of the world. bin Laden was killed in 2011 in a US special forces operation.

Bin Laden’s letter to America is a long document in which the terrorist leader claims to explain the reason why organizations such as al Qaeda attack the West, and especially the United States. Bin Laden’s arguments are all part of the rhetoric that Islamist groups have been using for decades, according to which terrorist attacks are a mere response to the attacks that the West carries out against Muslims around the world. The letter cites some countries where the United States has carried out military operations, such as Somalia, and claims that the West has attacked Muslim countries to seize their wealth.

He also cites decidedly fanatical reasons, arguing for example that the West prevents Muslim countries from adopting sharia, that is, Islamic moral law which if interpreted in an extreme and radical way, as in the case of al Qaeda, is a source of discrimination and oppression. Among other things, bin Laden accuses the West of “fornication, homosexuality, substance use, gambling and lending money at interest.”

A significant part of the letter concerns Israel and Palestine, which is also one of the strong arguments of Islamist rhetoric. Bin Laden claims that “the blood that flows from Palestine must be avenged in a proportional manner”, and accuses the West of having “surrendered to the Jews”, adding numerous anti-Semitic prejudices.

This letter, which the Guardian had published as a historical document, was taken up on social networks as a political document and in some cases even as a moral appeal. Some TikTok users who talked about it said that after reading bin Laden’s letter, their “eyes were opened” to the crimes of the United States and Israel. Almost no one mentioned the fact that the author of the letter is the leader of a terrorist group, or showed its most problematic or fanatical arguments.

As often happens with social networks, however, these phenomena must be taken with a grain of salt. First of all, it is rather complicated to really understand how much the videos talking about “Letter to America” ​​have spread and how much they have been seen by users of TikTok and other social networks. By Friday afternoon, the hashtag #lettertoamerica, used by many of the videos talking about the letter, had accumulated 13 million views: that’s a lot, but relatively few for a social network like TikTok, where the most viewed videos have billions of views.

Furthermore, it is not possible to understand the intentions of either those who made the videos or those who watched them. While some people certainly posted videos on “Letter to America” with the intent of promoting its content, others may simply have taken advantage of a growing trend to garner views on their channel, without any particular political goals. Even the fact that a video has many views does not mean, of course, that the people who watch it agree with its content.

In any case, the diffusion of the videos praising “Letter to America” ​​was enough to alarm the Guardian, which noticed a sharp increase in visits to the page hosting the document: the page is still in the list of the most seen on the newspaper’s website. This is also why the Guardian decided to obscure it, publishing in its place a message saying that the letter was removed on 15 November. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a spokesperson for the newspaper said that “the transcript published two decades ago was widely circulated on social media without its original context. This is why we decided to remove it and direct readers to the article that provided the context at the time.”