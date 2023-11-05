This summer we saw two important updates in the electric car. As soon as September began rolling, Tesla announced the Model 3 Highland, after many rumors. The vehicle slightly modernized its line, eliminated some of the few buttons that remained inside and, above all, increased its autonomy.

Just a few days later we published our test of the Polestar 2. Then the electric sedan was about to receive an interesting change, with considerable increases in power and, slightly, autonomy. The latter came thanks to a larger capacity energy accumulator and more intelligent management of its motors.

We recently went to meet the Peugeot E-2008, whose most interesting change was a considerable increase in power thanks to an engine designed by Stellantis itself but whose consumption was lower than that of the less powerful option, whose propeller is manufactured outside its facilities.

All of them are updates that advance where the market is moving: the “mobilization” of the car. Updates that with few details improve the final product and that pose an uncertain future for the consumer.

The “same car” 15

Every year, with each update to the iPhone or any other high-end phone, social networks are filled with meme in which it talks about “the same mobile” 14, 15 or the one that touches at that moment. The idea is to refer to the fact that the company is offering the same product than the previous year with improvements that barely affect day-to-day life and are not worth what you have to pay for them.

That is, as long as the new product rises in price. If you maintain it, the feeling that the buyer from the previous year may have is that he purchased a worse mobile phone than the one that will be sold from now on for the same money. And something similar could have happened to a buyer of the Tesla Model 3.

Because, overnight, Elon Musk’s company announced that it would sell the renewal of the Tesla Model 3, with a noticeable increase in autonomy, for the same money. It is a new situation for the automobile market, where renewals in the middle of the commercial life of the product usually update the aesthetics of the car and, if there are mechanical changes (which are usually very minor), they tend to pay more.

The paradigm shift with the electric vehicle is that, for companies, it is relatively easy to update a car by offering an increase in autonomy and power on the same basis they had until now. The evolution in the development of batteries allows their energy density to increase and the development of electric motors results in more efficient propellants, with greater powers that do not have to affect consumption.

The industry speaks clearly about “reconditioning” vehicles to maximize profits per vehicle placed on the street.

Some brands, in fact, are warning that their plans revolve in this direction. At the presentation of the Mobilize Limo, Renault confirmed that they are working with a future in mind where vehicle ownership recedes and rental formulas such as renting or subscriptions. This allows the French company to always have control over the vehicle and, once it returns, update it with better features and autonomy to put it back on the market.

“Imagine there are no more second-hand cars,” said Matthias Hossann, Peugeot design director, earlier this year during the Peugeot E-Lion Day. Then there was talk of two subscription sections for access to their new vehicles. A formula that Nissan and Toyota have also been exploring, whose Ariya and bZ4X were only sold through renting. Sony and Honda have already advanced a similar formula for the Afeela.

The new photograph of the industry, where the electric car is allowing vehicles to be built on more scalable platforms than ever and where the software will allow us to play with the performance of the engines, leads us to think that what we experienced with the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and Peugeot E-2008 will be repeated more often.

As we said, this can cause certain rejection to the customer in the automobile market, who until now bought a car with the certainty that, for a few years, it would have the latest in mechanics of the purchased model. Improving such sensitive aspects as the autonomy and power of a car with little effort and offering the vehicle for the same price may not sit well with the latest buyers of that same model.

But, there is also a positive reading. Manufacturers are likely to look to do business in batteries and motors. Stellantis, for example, allows you to replace the electrical systems of its vans to upgrade them as hydrogen vehicles. Beyond the advantages for the customer, the brand is investigating the damage to the batteries, can understand what has degraded them and try to repair them to put them back on the market.

Some time ago, Renault and Toyota announced that they would launch plants to update vehicles. That is, take a car and update it to be able to sell it. “like new”. Who knows if the customer himself cannot do this by going to an official dealer or one with certification to handle batteries.

For those seeking to extend the life of their vehicles as much as possible, it is interesting that the possibility opens up of being able to update the car battery after a few years and receive an energy accumulator with greater capacity in the same space, with an improved chemistry that has increased the density of the battery.

Until now, battery changes are very expensive but for a driver who wants to maintain his car and “update it” With greater autonomy, it can be an interesting option because, well cared for, you would find a car almost like new for a price much lower than what cars are selling for at the moment.

At Xataka we have contacted various manufacturers to offer us an estimate of how much a battery change will cost in the coming years. However, we have received refusals to provide this type of information from all of them. The brands embrace the idea that battery production has to increase significantly, which should reduce manufacturing costs, increase supply and reduce the final price for the customer. Despite this, none gives a more or less concrete figure.

What we do know is that vehicles are already updated on their own without having to take them to the dealership. Updates that may even have consequences on the final autonomy of the vehicle, something that we would have doubted years ago and that is very similar to what happens with our mobile phones. The market is moving towards manufacturers being able to get more out of to your hardware with less effort and cost. The question is how the client will assimilate this change in the market.

