The captain-hero of the Thai children rescued in a cave committed suicide

Duangphet Phromthep, known as “Dom”, committed suicide, the 17-year-old captain of the Wild Boars, the football team made up of 12 Thai children and their coach who in 2018 were rescued from a flooded cave on the border with Myanmar after being trapped for more than two weeks.

The story dates back to February 12th: the young man hanged himself in his room at the college he attended in the United Kingdom, Brooke House College, in Market Harborough.

The boy apparently took his own life due to the media outcry aroused by the story, which also inspired a documentary broadcast on Netflix entitled The Trapped 13: how we survived.

“Dom didn’t want to be in the spotlight. He didn’t like people looking for him or asking him about the cave story. He complained that his privacy was not protected,” Thai psychologist Chiang Rai, who followed the boy after the near-tragedy, told the Times.

“I don’t want to be remembered for this. The only ones who deserve to be praised are the rescuers” the same boy declared in an interview in 2022. According to one of his teammates, Dom also felt the pressure of his studies in England.