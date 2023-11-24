The Capital Bill passes to the Commission without modifications. Now it’s up to the ECB

The Capitali bill is awaiting the opinion of the European Central Bank before reaching the Chamber of Deputies to strengthen Piazza Affari. Montecitorio’s Finance commission completed its examination of the amendments yesterday, rejecting all the modification proposals presented by the opposition. The text, unsurprisingly, arrived unchanged from the version approved by the Senate, where the discussions had focused on the rule that imposes limits on the presentation of candidates from the outgoing board of directors when the top management of listed companies is renewed, a current issue . Mf writes it.

The debate on the law closely followed the battle over the renewal of the Mediobanca board of directors, with the list led by Alberto Nagel on one side and the Delfin of the Del Vecchio family together with Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone on the other, important partners of Piazzetta Cuccia.

The text at Montecitorio has not undergone changes compared to the one approved in the Senate. Before the rapporteur, Fratelli d’Italia deputy Francesco Filini, can send the text to the Chamber, the opinion requested from the ECB on articles 20 and 21 of the bill is still awaited. This opinion is mandatory but not binding. The two rules concern the possibility of acting directly against Consob or Bank of Italy for damages resulting from lack of supervision and the reduction of the incompatibility of the top bodies and managers of the authorities to one year once the assignment has ended. No opinion was requested on the increase from 8 to 16 billion euros in the asset ceiling cooperative banks, since this modification does not directly affect the prerogatives of the Bank of Italy.

Meanwhile, Ivass, the insurance supervisory authority chaired by Luigi Federico Signorini, has opened a public consultation on changes to the rules on pre-contractual information. Among the new features is the inclusion of charges for distributors through the introduction of a unified pre-contractual model which replaces the four current models, providing information both on the distributor and on the distribution process. To improve transparency, information documents will not exceed three sides of A4 paper, reporting key information for consumers, including costs and limitations or exclusions of insurance guarantees. The annual updating of the pre-contractual documentation is also envisaged instead of quarterly, as currently in force.

