Warner has been making decisions for more than a year that distance it from the rest of Hollywood production companies. Cancellations of finished films, ups and downs in its policy with HBO… what happened in recent days with the ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ seems to have been the latest proof that there is no one at the wheel of the production company. However, everything obeys a plan that, despite appearances, is going more or less as planned.

To the box. On November 9, Warner announced that they were going to completely withdraw the ‘Coyote vs. Acme’, a hybrid of animation and live action starring John Cena and which was already completely finished. There are two precedents for this story: the very famous case of ‘Batgirl’, which would have entered the DC canon, and the second part of ‘Scooby!’, titled ‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’. The objective: reduce the tax expenditure that these premieres would have generated.

O no. Given the overwhelmingly negative reception on social media that this decision received regarding a film that had obtained excellent results in test screenings, Warner thought twice. And he offered the film to platforms like Prime Video, Apple and Netflix. In times of catalog scarcity due to the effects of the two strikes that the industry has just gone through, a film that has part of its campaign made before it was even made is a very suggestive candy.

The creators stand up. The third phase of news related to ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ has come from the creators and their reaction to the news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several filmmakers instructed their representatives to cancel appointments they had with Warner. And we have seen for some days not only fans of Waener’s animation legacy protesting, but also creators involved in its development (generating material like this fabulous video by Steven Priceresponsible for the soundtrack).

Regime change. To understand these types of decisions you have to know the changes in Warner’s management that have marked the company. The film was a project of the previous CEO of Warner, Jason Kilar, who wanted to release it on HBO Max. But one of the priorities of the manager who succeeded him, David Zaslav, was to leave behind the commitment to streaming and return cinema to the place it traditionally occupied in the company. And that’s where ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ can’t find a space.

Twist in animation. It is not the only change of directive. Bill Damaschke moved on earlier this year to head the animation-focused faction of the production company, Warner Animation Group. This is how the company summarizes it: “With the relaunch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has changed its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases. With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with ‘Coyote vs. Acme.'” The management of Warner’s animated area wants to release, starting in 2026, two films a year, and is currently working on animated versions of Dr. Seuss classics, such as ‘Cat in the Hat’ or ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go! ‘.

The bombshell of the year is from Warner. It is a fact that should not be overlooked. The highest-grossing movie of the year is not from Disney or Sony. The 1,442 million dollars that ‘Barbie’ has pocketed are part of Warner’s intention to support cinema in theaters: Zaslav cannot be doing so badly if he can score this much. It was precisely this success that allowed his accounts to be settled in the third quarter with a positive balance and above his estimates. ‘Meg 2’, another of the year’s biggest hits, is also from Warner.

Zaslav provides. On paper, the cancellation of a seemingly infallible project like ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ is a miscalculation, but the truth is that Zaslav is moved by more economic than artistic criteria: if the film does not rent on HBO and does not fit into his plan for major theatrical releases, it is canceled or sold. It is not the first time that Hollywood has made decisions of this type, and the truth is that Zaslav’s policy has many criticizable edges (one of the main ones, and linked to Coyote: we should stop mistreating Warner’s animated classics), but As long as it is economically effective, the wheel will continue turning. Let’s see how the last quarter of the year performs.

